Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand ‘could be POSTPONED by several months’ next year

FIFA has acted quickly to quash reports that the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could be postponed in 2023 to appease broadcasters in Europe.

The French newspaper L’Equipe reported late Thursday that FIFA and European football organizations had informal talks about postponing the tournament.

As a result, the tournament would be played in Australia and New Zealand in the summer and in Europe in the winter.

The tournament is currently scheduled between July 20 and August 20 next year, during the winter in the host countries.

Sam Kerr is Australia’s biggest name in women’s football and will be a big draw at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023

The discussions have reportedly been made at the behest of broadcasters, with the current World Cup planning to drop revenues below the level of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Due to time zone differences, matches are played in Europe late at night and early in the morning, while winter is traditionally also a phase-out period for viewing figures.

In response to L’Équipe’s report, FIFA said “no changes are foreseen” to the dates.

“Following a successful ‘One Year to Go’ event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will kick off on July 20, 2023. No changes to the dates of the competition are foreseen,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura did not hint at a postponement in Sydney last week, nor did the tournament’s chief operating officer, Jane Fernandez.

“So much effort has gone into getting to this point. And we can’t wait to get started,” Fernandez said.

“The goal is always to do things better, to take this tournament to the next level – we want to see 1.5 million people attending our matches, we also want more than 1.5 billion people to watch.”

Mary Fowler being tackled by Katie Bowen during the international friendly between Australia’s Matildas and New Zealand football ferns at QCB Stadium in Townsville

Any potential move to summer in the Southern Hemisphere could have major implications for scheduling and player safety as temperatures rise under the Australian sun.

Australia tied for its warmest day on record earlier this year, after the remote coastal town of Onslow in Western Australia reported temperatures of 50.7C (123.26F).

Player safety is measured by the Wet-bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) in football, which takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed and other factors that can affect players.

The current FIFA heat policy includes recommendations that drink breaks be taken when the WBGT reaches 32C, while Football Australia guidelines allow matches to be postponed or canceled when the WBGT reaches 28C.