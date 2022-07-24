WhatsNew2Day
Women’s Tour de France cyclists prepare for the ‘Grand Départ’

Issued on:

Female cyclists are preparing for the “Grand Départ” of the Tour de France for women, which starts on Sunday at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Founded in 2021, the international women’s team Cofidis is training for a shot at the Women’s Tour de France title, which is for many the sporting opportunity of a lifetime.

“To put the women in the Tour de France, one of the most beautiful sports spectacles [and] one of the biggest, biggest sporting events in the world – it’s a pretty special moment,” said Rachel Neylan, an Australian cyclist on the team.

For many of the riders, taking part in the most famous cycling race is the pinnacle of their career – and they hope other female riders get the chance to experience it.

Click on the video player above to view the full report.

