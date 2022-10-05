Women’s T20s to continue in Victoria Commonwealth Games 2026
The women’s T20 cricket competition will be part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia. It was one of 20 sports that will be part of the next iteration to be played in Victoria, ICC said in a release. It follows the success of the women’s cricket, which made its debut in the Birmingham edition earlier this year.
“Women’s cricket has witnessed a sharp upward curve with rising standards and a rapidly growing fan base. The sight of 86,174 fans in Melbourne for the final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is still strong in our memories and so we just can’t wait for another chance to showcase the women’s game, this time in Victoria in 2026.”
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from March 17 to 29 in four regional hubs: Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland.
The 2022 edition marked the first time both women’s cricket and the T20 format were featured in the Commonwealth Games, following the men’s 50-over cricket in the Kuala Lumpur tournament.