Women’s T20s to continue in Victoria Commonwealth Games 2026

The women’s T20 cricket competition will be part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia. It was one of 20 sports that will be part of the next iteration to be played in Victoria, ICC said in a release. It follows the success of the women’s cricket, which made its debut in the Birmingham edition earlier this year.

“We are delighted to know that Women’s Cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria,” said Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket. “It will be another important milestone for the sport after its huge success in recent years, including Birmingham. The continued growth and upward trajectory of both the women’s game and T20 cricket is a perfect fit with our long-term ambitions, which include participating in the Olympic Games Games.

“Women’s cricket has witnessed a sharp upward curve with rising standards and a rapidly growing fan base. The sight of 86,174 fans in Melbourne for the final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is still strong in our memories and so we just can’t wait for another chance to showcase the women’s game, this time in Victoria in 2026.”

Host nation Australia are the defending champions to have won the gold medal thanks to their nine-run victory over India at Edgbaston in August. New Zealand finished with bronze medal, beating England in the deciding game.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from March 17 to 29 in four regional hubs: Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland.