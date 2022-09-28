The United Arab Emirates have included 15-year-old Rishitha Rajith in their squad for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which kicks off in Bangladesh later this week. Rajith, a right-armed mermaid, has no limit in international cricket.

However, there was no place for her older sisters Rithika and Rinitha, who were part of the UAE’s final squad, finishing seventh in T20 World Cup qualifiers last week.

Another teenager, Mahika Gaur, who was in his 100s with Manchester Originals earlier this year, is also part of the 15-man squad. The team will be led by Chaya Mughal.

Thirty-six-year-old Mughal, who… joint most wickets in the format for the UAE, is by far the oldest player in an otherwise fairly young squad.

Oza, Egodage, Theertha and Mughal were all part of the inaugural FairBreak Invitational Tournament in May this year.

“This is a historic moment for our women’s cricket in the UAE,” Andrew Russell, the Emirates Cricket Board’s national development manager, said in a press release. “Playing in the first ever Women’s Asia Cup is a great honor and we are confident our ladies will be proud of it.”

Robin Singh, the director of the council of cricket, said: “The Asia Cup has a lineup of impressive talent from the world of women’s cricket. In the past number of tournaments, our ladies have been challenged, who they have embraced with confidence and show a remarkable maturity to learn. This will be an incredible opportunity for them as they continue on their journey and the journey of cricket women in the UAE.”

The UAE will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 2. All matches are played in Sylhet.