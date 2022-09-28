Women’s T20 Asia Cup – Uncapped 15-year-old Rishitha Rajith named in UAE squad
Oza, Egodage, Theertha and Mughal were all part of the inaugural FairBreak Invitational Tournament in May this year.
“This is a historic moment for our women’s cricket in the UAE,” Andrew Russell, the Emirates Cricket Board’s national development manager, said in a press release. “Playing in the first ever Women’s Asia Cup is a great honor and we are confident our ladies will be proud of it.”
Robin Singh, the director of the council of cricket, said: “The Asia Cup has a lineup of impressive talent from the world of women’s cricket. In the past number of tournaments, our ladies have been challenged, who they have embraced with confidence and show a remarkable maturity to learn. This will be an incredible opportunity for them as they continue on their journey and the journey of cricket women in the UAE.”
The UAE will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 2. All matches are played in Sylhet.
Plow: Chaya Mughal (capt), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Rishitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma, Theertha Satish (wk), Lavanya Keny, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Dahara Gokhale