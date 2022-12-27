Women’s sports saw crucial growth in deals, interest in 2022

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been active in women’s basketball long enough to see the growing pains of a fledgling WNBA league gradually shift to a greater interest in the sport at all levels.

“We’re probably bursting at the seams for the people who are decision makers in our game to allow us to be just that,” said Staley, who led the Gamecocks to their second women’s basketball title this year.

The popularity of women’s sports has grown steadily in recent years, but 2022 was a pivotal moment as several sports increased in viewership and ratings, sponsorship deals, and prime-time coverage.

The past WNBA regular season was the most-watched since 2006. And storylines abounded as the league grappled with the detention of Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner and the retirement of one of its most popular players. of the league in Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird.

According to ESPN, which aired 25 games in the regular season and all of the postseason, the 2022 playoffs averaged 456,000 viewers – 22% more than the 2021 postseason – making it the most-watched WNBA postseason since 2007. the most since Diana Taurasi was the top pick in 2004.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said her league and the women’s college game build on each other.

Engelbert said the NCAA Women’s Tournament, which had the most-watched championship game in nearly two decades, has created momentum for the women’s game heading into the WNBA season. Now she wants to see how far that growth can go.

“I’m never satisfied,” said Engelbert. “My team is like ‘Ask for more.’ If you’re in hypergrowth mode, you have to do it like this. We don’t rest. We have to take advantage of the momentum when you have it. … You also have to keep pushing.

“We are underinvested and undervalued.”

The league has a deal with ESPN/ABC through 2025, with the company paying the WNBA $27 million in 2021 and $28.5 million this past season. That number will increase by $1.5 million per season until it reaches $33 million in 2025.

At the collegiate level, Division I football players continue to outperform athletes in all other sports exponentially. But name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have been a game changer for female collegiate athletes, particularly in non-monetary sports. NIL allows women to take advantage of large social media followings and earn sponsorships from brands like Champs and Adidas.

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast at LSU, has more than 8 million followers across all of her social media platforms, more than any other female collegiate athlete. Her sponsorship includes deals with clothing brand Vuori and American Eagle.

According to the NIL technology and marketing company Opendorse, from the start of NIL in July 2021 through November, women’s sports occupied six of the top 10 highest-earning sports by NIL compensation.

“The student-athletes use social media to build their own audience, which generates more interest and alignment with their sport,” said Blake Lawrence, CEO of Opendorse. “The industry feeds on itself… the more marketable female sports athletes, the more engaged their audiences will be. The more engaged the audiences will be, the more marketable the athletes will become.”

Women’s football also received a boost in 2022.

According to a study by FIFA, the sport’s governing body, the sport has increased revenue worldwide from sponsorships and broadcasting deals. In an October report, the organization found that clubs reported 33% year-over-year commercial sales growth, indicating growing interest from sponsors; 77% of leagues had a title sponsor in 2021, up from 66% last year.

This structural growth was accompanied by an unprecedented general interest in the game.

A friendly match between the United States and England at Wembley in August sold out in a day, drawing nearly 78,000 fans. That was after 87,192 people watched England beat Germany 2-1 in the European Championship final. It was the largest attendance for a European Championship match, men’s or women’s.

“The number and types of different platforms highlighting women’s sports, not just women’s soccer, it just shows there’s interest,” said Kate Markgraf, general manager of the US Women’s National Team.

In the United States, the National Women’s Soccer League rose in popularity against the backdrop of a league-wide abuse scandal.

In August, an independent study commissioned by US Soccer found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the pro league was systemic and impacted multiple teams, coaches and players.

Still, the NWSL title game on October 29 averaged 915,000 viewers on CBS in prime time, a league record.

As the sport gains global momentum ahead of next summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, USA, Markgraf expects this year’s trend to continue for the foreseeable future, and she wants the success and popularity of women’s football will personally affect fans.

“When you go to a game and you watch it, it’s like you, huh, and you leave changed,” she said. “And the more they occur, the longer they resonate. … That is the purpose of American football, to be one of the preeminent sports in our country.”