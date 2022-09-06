Women’s rights campaigner reveals pro-trans lobby have ‘wished CANCER on her children’

A women’s rights activist says the pro-trans lobby has branded her a Nazi and made sickly comments about hoping her children will get cancer.

Kellie-Jay Keen, who founded Standing For Women, told MailOnline that her events had been hit by a number of threats and warnings.

She spoke out after Sussex police officers were alerted to a number of threatening messages against her.

Among them were many who called Ms. Keen — who is also known as Posie Parker — a TERF and urged people to “fight her in every way.”

It came for a scheduled Let Women Speak event in Brighton on September 18, which is billed as a ‘Speakers’ Corner tour’.

Ms. Keen – a mother of four – has often sparked the ire of pro-trans activists over her views on gender rights.

She told MailOnline: “I was called a Nazi because I said I don’t think women have penises. Once you can portray someone as the most horrible person in society – a Nazi – I think anything goes.

“I’ve had many threats over the years, I’ve been told how they hope my kids will get cancer.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for trans activists to make threats against women who want to talk about our rights – JK Rowling is a prime example.

“We are exposed to a wide variety of threatening messages.

“I think the whole social media thing is also depersonalizing people. We have been dehumanized by the term TERF. There are some pretty crazy people in that group, like others I think.

“It’s a very effective campaign that we’re supposed to believe that men who want to call themselves women are the most vulnerable group in society.

This publicity shot for the Brighton event, which will take place on September 18th

Tweet from anonymous Reclaim Pride Brighton group accused of inciting violence

‘When I was younger I could walk to Tesco with my kids and a man told me how they liked my appearance. We as women have unfortunately become accustomed to these regular violations. I think the whole issue of identity politics is poison.

“The event continues. We have sent information to the Sussex Police on how many people are expected to attend. They’ve actually been really good.’

This is the latest development in an ongoing debate about the rights of biologically born women compared to women who have switched genders.

In recent months, The Globe Theater has been slated to debunk Joan of Arc and a feminist who has been removed from a gay pride march in Cardiff.

Comments about her upcoming event were one from the Reclaim Brighton Pride account.

It stated: “It is our duty to fight fascism when it tries to enter our communities.

“Fight Posie Parker in every possible way. Love, anger and solidarity.’

A shared appeal urged people to cover their faces and make it clear that she is not welcome

A trans activist and a woman are seen clashing at the statue in Manchester in May

The two groups of activists struggled for their position earlier this year at the Emmeline Pankhurt statue in St. Peter’s Square, Manchester.

Ms. Keen founded the SFW group that campaigns for sex-based rights and protection of the word women.

Earlier this year, one of the movement’s supporters was “battered” by a gang of masked trans activists.

She was attacked in May during a counter-protest by the Manchester Trans Rise Up (MTRU) movement next to the Emmeline Pankhurst cityscape in St Peter’s Square.

The trans activists came to disrupt the SFW’s speech in front of the statue as part of an event that said it was meant to “reclaim some of Manchester for women’s votes”.

Ms Keen was visited by police in July after a complaint about her comments on transgender issues on YouTube.

A clip was played from transgender charity Mermaids, showing a trans woman who described herself as a ‘sex siren’.

Ms Keen said of the interviewees: ‘They are probably forced to think that talking about their sexuality with children is somewhat liberating for those children, because then those children can become sexual beings earlier and earlier, which is all related to queer theory. that has everything to do with pedophile apologies.’

Wiltshire Police said officers were there at the time to provide “advice”.

And in 2018, a Ms. Keen-funded billboard with the definition of a woman on it was removed after a Twitter activist complained it was “transphobic.”

She raised £700 to hang the poster in Liverpool for two weeks to coincide with the Labor Party conference.

The poster, on the side of the old Gaumont cinema on Gredington Street in Toxteth, Liverpool, bore the Google definition of a woman – ‘adult human female’.

But it was removed after Dr Adrian Harrop, 31, who is not transgender, complained to billboard company Primesight that it would serve to make transgender women feel unsafe.

Sussex Police said of the upcoming event: ‘Sussex Police are aware of an event to be held at Level on Saturday 18 September, as well as plans for protest.

“Officers are in contact with the event organizers and with the protesters, and preparations have been made to ensure the safety of all involved and minimize disruption to the wider community.”