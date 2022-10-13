Women’s national hockey team supports Hockey Canada changes, wants seat at the table – Sportsnet.ca

The women’s national hockey team released a statement Thursday, expressing cautious optimism about the overhaul finally underway with Hockey Canada’s board of directors and executives.

“The recent developments from Hockey Canada are a first step in what we hope is the beginning of a positive change in the future of hockey in Canada,” reads the statement, first tweeted by Erin Ambrose and later by other members of the women’s team, which won gold at the recent world championship in Denmark.

On Tuesday, Hockey Canada’s president and CEO, Scott Smith, departed and the entire board of directors resigned, in light of the controversy that first came to light in May that the organization had reached an undisclosed settlement with a woman who claimed she was killed by eight players, including members of the country’s 2018 World Junior team. Since that time, another alleged attack on the 2003 World Junior Men’s Championship has also come to light.

“We are united like never before to ensure that the interests of hockey players and fans are at the heart of everything Hockey Canada does,” the woman’s statement continued.

“We are asking for equal representation with a seat at the table as we continue to promote and grow the women’s game globally so that we can use our perspective and input to ensure that our national sport’s governing body evolves into one that truly embraces all Canadians represents and secures its participants.”

Ambrose, 28, won Olympic gold with Canada at the 2022 Games and has been in the U18 and senior national program since 2010.