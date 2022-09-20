<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Women’s soccer star Aminata Diallo conducted Google searches for “how to break a kneecap” and “dangerous drug cocktails” for an attack on her teammate last year, a leaked report says.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder was arrested Friday night and charged with ‘heavy assault’ in connection with injuries sustained by team-mate Kheira Hamraoui in November last year.

Hamraoui was on his way home in a car driven by Diallo on Nov. 4 when the car was stopped by a pair of masked thugs who dragged the passenger down the road and beat her legs with an iron bar.

Four men arrested in connection with the incident accused Diallo of orchestrating the attack in an attempt to take Hamraoui’s place on the PSG team, the Versailles prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Excerpts from a new report of the judicial police of Versailles published by the French newspaper Le Parisien claimed Diallo, 27, developed a ‘real hatred’ towards her teammate, with a message reportedly found on her phone suggesting she wished all her fellow PSG players ‘pain’.

Diallo considered Hamraoui “an obstacle to her own sports career,” the report claimed, describing the footballer as “pathological.”

The club has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

Diallo (left) ran Google searches for ‘how to break a kneecap’ and ‘dangerous drug cocktails’ before her PSG teammate Kheira Hamraoui (right) was attacked last year

Hamraoui was attacked by masked men with an iron bar after being dragged from Diallo’s car

Kheira Hamraoui (left) was routinely chosen for Diallo (right) at PSG

Diallo, who remains in custody pending further consultations with the investigating judge, has maintained her innocence since the start of the investigation that began in November last year.

She was initially brought in for investigation in the days following the attack and was subsequently released without charge.

But the latest bombshell allegations, bolstered by a series of suspicious Google searches and incriminating WhatsApp messages from Diallo’s phone, led Paris police to remand the footballer into custody.