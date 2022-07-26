Women’s Euros: Karen Carney says England vs Sweden semi-final will be a nerve-shredder

The country must prepare for another nerve-wracking evening, but Karen Carney believes England have the mentality and momentum to reach the European Championship final.

The Lionesses must overcome Sweden on Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening to reach Sunday’s final at Wembley, where Germany or France would stand between them and the glory.

Sarina Wiegman’s team has so far responded brilliantly to every challenge that lies ahead in a tournament that has slowly captured the nation’s imagination.

Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time stunner as England beat Spain in the quarter-finals

England coach Sarina Wiegman hugs defender Millie Bright after dramatic Euro 2022 win

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright is also ambassador for Booking.com

While a group stage in which they scored 14 unanswered goals in three games was all about breaking records, England showed their resilience by coming from behind and beating Spain after extra time in a thrilling quarter-final.

Now they meet a Swedish team ranked second in the world by FIFA, but have not played to their full potential during the competition so far and needed a winner in stoppage time to beat Belgium last week.

English legend Karen Carney is confident they can beat Sweden in the semi-finals

“I honestly didn’t expect Swedes to drive people off the park, that’s not their style,” said Carney. Sports post.

“I even tipped them off to win the tournament if it wasn’t England.

“They didn’t blow me away with their performance, but what has made them so strong is their defensive organization.

“I think the teams they’ve played don’t suit their style and unfortunately playing England might be a bit more like their style.

‘Sweden are better if they have spaces to run into, if they have transition spaces. England will dominate the ball, so those spaces will open up. We are an extensive team, we like to play with maximum width.

“But even though there will be opportunities for Sweden, I still have faith in our team to defend well when those opportunities arise.

Millie Bright has been a revelation and Leah Williamson hasn’t really been tested yet – touch wood.

“It will be difficult to break them down, but I think we have enough quality to get the result we want.

“I think we’re going to have another very nervous one, even more so than against Spain!”

Stanway settle a nerve-wracking game against Spain with a sensational strike in extra time

The turnaround against Spain was all due to the incredible quality of the England squad and coach Wiegman’s daring attacking changes as they fell behind early in the second half.

She replaced England’s all-time top scorer Ellen White, tournament top scorer Beth Mead and veteran Fran Kirby with younger players such as Ella Toone, Alessia Rousso and Chloe Kelly.

The gamble paid off as Toone scored the England equalizer six minutes before time, before a stunning Georgia Stanway goal won it in extra time.

“Every manager wants to go to their bank and if there is a problem they want to solve it with a certain player,” said Carney, who has scored 32 goals in 144 appearances for England in a 14-year international career.

Ella Toone scored England’s crucial equalizer six minutes before the end of normal time

Wiegman was brutal with her attacking substitutions, with Fran Kirby (left) off one

‘Pep Guardiola did that in the last game of the season’ [against Aston Villa] when they had to come back to win the competition.

“He said he needed a player for a specific role and sent Ilkay Gundogan out. He turned to his couch and thought “that player gives me that” and it’s the same with Sarina.

“But I don’t know why everyone is so surprised. If you lose and you have a squad, turn to your bench and set them up. If you keep doing the same things, you’ll get the same result.

“If you are 1-0 down, you have nothing to lose. You have a home crowd, you set up your attacking players and you go for it.

“She has proven how to do it at the right time. Some people might freeze, but there is no element of Sarina Wiegman that freezes in those moments. She just does it and that’s a credit to her.’

Defenders Millie Bright (left) and Leah Williamson (right) shine for the Lionesses

Wiegman may be tempted to rearrange her front line after the impact of her attacking submarines against Spain, but Carney sounded a warning.

“I think she’ll keep it the same. How I would turn it around is to ask, “Would the starters have the same impact as the subs?” she said.

“So if Ellen and Fran came, would they have the same effect? I don’t know.

“What people seem to forget is the work Ellen and Fran are doing to tire the opposition. Games only open from 60 minutes plus at the highest level.

So is there any reason to change what has worked for England? The younger players will probably want to start, but this opposition is very different and physical and we have to take that into account.’

Ellen White celebrates England’s progress to the semi-finals and should start against Sweden

Much has been made about the apparent curse of England’s semi-final, having fallen out of the last three major tournaments at this stage.

In the 2015 World Cup, Laura Bassett’s stoppage time own goal left them heartbroken against Japan.

At the last European Championship in 2017, they were beaten 3-0 by the eventual winner Netherlands – coached by Wiegman.

And in 2019, their hopes for the World Cup were dashed by a powerful team from the United States.

Carney disputes this by pointing out that England did reach a European Championship final in 2009 after beating the Netherlands in the last four. Unfortunately, despite Carney scoring, they were overpowered by Germany 6-2.

Carney celebrates a Jill Scott goal in England’s 2009 semi-final victory over the Netherlands – the last time they won their last four games at a major tournament

“So historically we got to this stage and won to get to the final. People only watch the last three in a row,’ she said.

‘Sarina doesn’t look back, she’s not a manager who looks back. This is a new group with a new mentality and I really don’t see the relevance of looking back anymore.

“This team is breaking records and they look great. I think you look ahead, take every moment as it comes, stay process driven and they have every chance to get there.’

Carney spoke as an investigation of… Booking.com showed that more than eight in ten England fans (85 per cent) say the growth of women’s football has made traveling to play professional football in top leagues around the world a realistic career aspiration for women and girls.