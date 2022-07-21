Women’s Euros: Georgia Stanway is England’s new hero after stunner against Spain

Once the madness of the euro is gone, it would be perfectly understandable if Georgia Stanway craved a bit of peace and quiet.

England’s newest football star can head to her beloved Lake District for a stroll or grab her fishing rods and enjoy another favorite pastime somewhere on a quiet riverbank.

It will be a way to clear the mind of the 23-year-old striker, whose rise in women’s football has been astounding.

As she enjoys the silence and solitude, Stanway can imagine that from the moment she unleashes that rocket of a shot to send England to the semi-finals of their European home championship, life will never be the same.

We were six minutes into extra time when Stanway drove forward, ignoring a pass to her right and firing an attack from 23 yards that was clocked at 57 mph as it flew into the net.

Stanway to heaven: Georgia’s stunning strike in extra time brought England past Spain to reach the UEFA European Championship semi-finals

Stanway arranged an exciting and difficult match in Brighton with her 96 minute pile driver

Stanway’s radiant face was featured on every back page Thursday morning, under headlines like “Stanway to Heaven,” “Stan and Deliver,” and “Georgia Best.”

It was the moment when the European Championship of the Lionesses caught fire after an uncomplicated group stage in which they scored 14 goals in three matches, without conceding one.

Pushed to the limit by Spain, Sarina Wiegman’s team passed their character test with flying colors thanks to Stanway’s stunner and are now just two wins away from lifting the trophy.

Stanway could soon become the name on the lips of the entire nation and reap the commercial benefits that will inevitably come with the massive fame of a major tournament success.

It will continue to make remarkable strides for the girl from the Cumbrian town of Barrow-in-Furness, who started playing football only to prevent her three brothers from reaching out to her.

Stanway and her boyfriend, rugby league player Olly Ashall-Bott, and their catch of the day

Stanway started fishing during the Covid lockdowns and now uses the pastime to relax

“I played for a boys’ team until I was 13. When I showed up at games, the opponent would say, “Ooh, there’s a girl playing,” but I thrived on it,” Stanway said. Stylist magazine.

“Once you put the ball through someone’s legs and score a goal, they have so much respect for you.”

Playing against the boys certainly created a competitive spirit. ‘I wanted to win everything; my tough approach and things like that came from the boy’s game,” she said The times.

“You don’t have to dress like a boy or act like a boy to play football and you can be whoever you want to be and still enjoy football.

“There is no dress code. There is no ‘you have to look like this’.

Stanway and Ashall-Bott have been dating since 2018, after he DMed her on Instagram

Ashall-Bott pictured then a Huddersfield Giants player – he has since moved to Toulouse

A Newcastle United fan who grew up idolizing Alan Shearer, it was actually no surprise that Stanway would become an attacker.

As a youngster, she collected Match Attax trading cards from Premier League stars and one from Shearer was said to have added sentimental value.

“My grandmother’s favorite player was Alan Shearer, so when I got him I always gave it to my grandmother,” Stanway said. Lionesses Q&A.

“She used to keep a few and then do the non-special or the shiny way. Just before she died, she gave me the Match Attax back, so it’s sentimental.

“I still have it and I took my first camp in England with me, so it’s important to me.”

Growing up so close to the Lake District fostered a love of the outdoors, but Stanway would leave home to attend Blackburn Rovers academy while earning her GCSEs before making a quick move to the leading Women’s Super League Manchester City club.

Newcastle fan Stanway grew up adoring former England and Magpies striker Alan Shearer

Stanway is Manchester City’s all-time record scorer and has won a string of major honours

Within a few years, she would be the club’s all-time top scorer, winning seven major trophies in English football.

It also gained international recognition and since its debut in 2018, Stanway has played 38 times for England, scoring 11 times and also four times for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stanway just left Manchester City to sign for German club Bayern Munich

She met her boyfriend Olly Ashall-Bott, a rugby league player with France-based Super League club Toulouse Olympique, in 2018.

They had mutual friends, but it clicked when Ashall-Bott, 23, messaged her on Instagram and they went on a date.

They started fishing together at the start of the first Covid lockdown and the girl who loved cliff jumping and ghyll scrambling as a child had a new hobby.

“Literally the second time Georgia caught the biggest fish ever — she’s so competitive in everything she does,” Ashall-Bott told me. The times.

They had settled in Widnes, Ashall-Bott’s hometown, but their respective sports have taken both abroad. He signed for Toulouse from Huddersfield in February of this year, while Stanway has just signed for Bayern Munich.

“Moving to Toulouse was the hardest and best decision of my life. It’s been great for my career, but it means I can’t support Georgia like I usually do,” Ashall-Bott told The Mirror this week.

Stanway celebrates with England coach Sarina Wiegman after England overcame Spain

Ashall-Bott described his girlfriend as a ‘hero’ after her winning goal on Wednesday night

“Hopefully I can be there when England reach the final, but I only have to watch the other games on TV.

“It’s hard sitting here with my cockapoo Marlo, knowing both of our families support her and I don’t.”

Ashall-Bott described his girlfriend as a “hero” in an Instagram post after her match-winning pile driver against Spain.

If England go all out and win the European Championship, the whole nation will feel the same.