Women’s Euros: England’s Alessia Russo says backheel goal was ‘fortunate’

Alessia Russo said she was simply looking for ‘the fastest route to get the ball into the back of the net’ with her excessive heel in England’s semi-final thrashing of Sweden.

The Lionesses won 4-0 at Bramall Lane to meet either Germany or France in Sunday’s Wembley final as they tried to win a first-ever European Championship title.

Manchester United forward Russo scored England’s third goal, kicking her heel shot through the legs of two Swedish players into the net.

But Russo claimed afterwards that she was ‘lucky’ to score and was frustrated that she didn’t take advantage of the much easier opportunity that came her seconds before.

“I could have made it a lot easier for myself if I had scored the first,” said Russo.

‘Yeah, it fell nicely, but I don’t remember much about it. I thought this was the quickest route to get him into the back of the net without having to turn.

“I was lucky it went in. I didn’t really see it come in so I don’t know how it went in, but I just celebrated and enjoyed the moment.”

Russo, 23, now has four goals in England’s run in the tournament, level with Germany’s Alexandra Popp and only behind teammate Beth Mead, who has six.

BBC pundit Ian Wright said: ”Lessi’, not Messi, for what she’ [Russo] has done when she comes. I don’t know what to do to start a game.

‘The improvisation is fantastic. When she showed up, she immediately made an impression. She links play. Not sure what else she needs to do to get started.

‘If you look at Ellen White’s contribution over the years, you can’t question that. But she hasn’t done enough in this tournament.

‘This girl [Russo] Do it. I don’t think Wiegman will change it.’

Wiegman himself said: ‘You must have so much courage to do something so unpredictable and phenomenal, nobody could react to it. That was so nice to see.’

England had a shaky start in the semi-final when Mead turned sharply in the penalty area and scored after 34 minutes.

They doubled their lead with a header from Lucy Bronze not long after the restart and Russo’s daring effort was followed by Fran Kirby’s chip from Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl.