Women’s Euros: England star Millie Bright has been through it all

When Sarina Wiegman went around congratulating the England players on their quarter-final victory over Spain, she made a straight line to Millie Bright.

It was then that an unsuspecting Wiegman experienced what many of Bright’s opponents have had for the past two weeks, when the towering defender used her strength to pull the manager into a bear hug before lifting her into the air.

Bright had been excellent, with blockages on the goal line, crucial interceptions and numerous head hollows. But it wasn’t just defense where Bright excelled.

Trailing England 1-0 into the final 10 minutes, Wiegman sent her center back forward. It was a tactic she had successfully deployed against Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup, with Bright scoring late in that game.

Her presence caused chaos in Spain’s penalty area. When Lauren Hemp’s cross came in, Bright had drawn two defenders, allowing Alessia Russo to go to an unmarked Ella Toone to finish.

Bright’s consistency at the European Championship is testament to her character. She would be the first to admit that the 2019 World Cup was not her best tournament and that it ended with seeing red in the closing minutes of England’s semi-final defeat to the United States.

Two years earlier, she had scored an own goal when the Lionesses were beaten 3-0 by Wiegman’s Netherlands at Euro 2017.

The pain of those heartbreaking defeats was the driving force behind the performances of Bright and many of her teammates this summer.

“It gives you motivation and that little bit of fire in you when you need it,” Bright said before the tournament.

“Maybe you’re a little tired and you’ll come over the hill. It’s about staying on the journey and on the goal ahead of us.’

Not much can bring Bright down. She was just eight days old when she was diagnosed with pneumonia, and for the next decade saw her in and out of the hospital with severe asthma and whooping cough.

“Eventually I had a steroid device at home to help me, but before I was old enough for that, I had to get an ambulance if I had a seizure at night,” Bright recalled in 2018.

“That would happen several times a week. As I got older, my asthma has eased a bit now, but then I just had to decide whether it would let me stop playing or not.’ Fortunately for England not.

Bright, 28, returns to her hometown of Sheffield for a third semi-final with England, which will take place at Bramall Lane. Bright was not only an avid rider but also played for Sheffield United’s academy before joining Doncaster Rovers at the age of 16.

But her journey with Rovers was far from smooth, as the club were relegated after one game in 2013 for failing to meet the financial criteria for the Women’s Super League.

Bright was semi-professional at the time, and when a serious ankle injury left her unable to walk, she had to get benefits because she couldn’t do her part-time job as a horse groomer and fitness instructor at a recreation center.

Bright has won five league titles and four FA Cups with Chelsea since joining the Blues in 2015.

“I remember the conversation at the benefit center when they asked me, ‘Why do you play football?’,” Bright told the BBC in 2019.

“I just told them it was my career. I had some rehab at the club, but my mom and dad helped pay for the treatment. I don’t know what I would have done without them, but players in that situation should be better supported.”

A move to Chelsea brought professionalism, trophies and international football – and Bright has not looked back.

There have been challenges along the way, but if Bright can lead England to their first major final since 2009, they will have been worth it.

In April, she was given Wiegman’s vice-captain and she has amply accepted the responsibility.

“Millie is someone who I think over the years has come to understand her role in the England team in terms of being more of a leader, more vocal,” said Fran Kirby, her Chelsea and England team-mate. “She always gives 110 percent in every practice and every game.

“I’ve been playing with her for many years, so I’ve seen how she’s improved in the ball games, the way she picks passes now. She’s been really good to us this tournament.

“We know if things go bad we can keep Millie Bright up front, I’m sure no defender would want to duel her. She’s someone who brings positivity and she wants people to express herself and you know she’s behind you.’