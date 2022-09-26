Women who worry about their pregnancies are more likely to give birth prematurely

It is a normal reaction for any expectant mother.

But worrying during pregnancy may increase your risk of preterm birth, a study suggested Monday.

Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles found that those who suffered from anxiety had a significantly higher risk of giving birth early.

They are now calling for more pregnant women to be screened for the condition, as anxiety is a “powerful” risk factor.

Previous research has shown that it is estimated that more than one in ten women experience anxiety at some point during pregnancy.

Women who are anxious during pregnancy are significantly more likely to have a preterm birth, study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles suggests (file)

Experts believe that anxiety triggers preterm labor because it increases levels of stress hormones that have long been associated with early labor.

Babies born prematurely — before 37 weeks — are at greater risk for a host of problems, including difficulty breathing, infections, and jaundice or yellowing of the eyes.

Studies also show that they perform worse in school and are more likely to have learning disabilities.

About 10 in 100 babies born in the US are premature, compared to about 8 in 100 in the UK.

HOW DOES STRESS AFFECT PREGNANCY? Stress during pregnancy makes women more vulnerable to smoking and air pollution, research suggests. High-stress pregnant women who smoke are significantly more likely to have low birth weight babies than more relaxed expectant smokers, a study review finds. The combination of high stress and air pollution also increases the risk of having a low birth weight baby. Senior author Dr. Tracey Woodruff, of the University of California, San Francisco, said, “It appears that stress can amplify the health effects of exposure to toxic chemicals, meaning that for some people, toxic chemicals become more toxic.” Co-author Professor Rachel Morello-Frosch, of the University of California, Berkeley, added: “The bottom line is that poverty-related stress can make people more susceptible to the negative effects of environmental health hazards, and that should be a be consideration. for policy makers and regulators.’ The researchers analyzed 17 human studies and 22 animal studies that examined the link between stress, chemicals and fetal development. Stress was determined by factors such as socioeconomic status.

In the study – published today by the American Psychological Association — Scientists followed 196 pregnant women in Denver and Los Angeles.

They were 31 years old on average, more than half had a college degree and 55 percent it was their first pregnancy.

Each was given a questionnaire to measure their anxiety during the first and third trimesters.

This corresponded to weeks one to 12 and 29 to 40 of pregnancy, with a standard gestation period of approximately 40 weeks.

One study measured general anxiety, while others looked at it in relation to pregnancy — such as fear of risks of birth, the baby and parenthood.

The impact of the COVID pandemic was not included in the study because it looked at women who gave birth between 2013 and 2018.

The results showed that 12.5 percent of the women — or 25 participants — had clinically significant levels of anxiety during pregnancy.

In the first trimester, people with general anxiety were significantly more likely to give birth earlier.

But in the third group, women who were specifically concerned about the birth were more likely to have preterm birth.

The scientists did not provide figures on how many more anxious women gave birth, compared with those who did not suffer from anxiety.

Lead author and health psychologist Dr Christine Dunkel Schetter, said: ‘Today, depressive symptoms are assessed in many clinics around the world to prevent complications of postpartum depression for mothers and children.

“These and other studies suggest that we should also assess anxiety in pregnant women.”

Anxiety is when a person suffers from persistent, excessive worries — such as about a birth or finances — that don’t go away over time.

Signs of the condition may include restlessness, feeling tense all or most of the time, and being unable to concentrate because of the pregnancy.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one in three Americans will develop the condition at some point in their lives.

Previous research has linked both this and stress to a higher risk of preterm birth. But scientists have yet to determine why this is the case.

It is thought to be linked to higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body.