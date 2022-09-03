Women who spend hours on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have a lower libido and fewer orgasms

<!–

It’s an image many modern couples can relate to: turning around to kiss their partner and then watching them scroll through social media.

But spending too much time online can have an even more negative impact on your relationship — as research has shown it can ruin your sex life.

Women who spent hours every day on sites like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok had lower libidos and fewer orgasms than those who rarely watched them.

Meanwhile, men found it harder to get aroused and had lower sexual satisfaction, Portuguese researchers found.

Scientists blame so-called “phubbing” — when someone rejects a loved one to spend time on their phone — which can lead to low mood and loss of intimacy with partners.

Nearly 54 million people in the UK use smartphones, and a report from King’s College London last year revealed that more than a third of young adults showed symptoms of smartphone addiction.

Researchers at the Institute of Applied Psychology in Lisbon looked at nearly 2,000 people as part of the study.

The participants, all of whom were in their mid-20s and in long-term relationships, were surveyed about how much time they spent on social media sites and the quality of their love lives.

In a report on the findings, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, researchers said, “Excessive use of social media … competes with attention to partners and this leads to a lack of close relationships, which in turn reduces sexual function.” caused.’

They added that “addictive use” of social media can increase loneliness and “interfere with sexual function.”