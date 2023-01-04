Women who sold body parts out of their Colorado funeral home are sentenced to prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – As Megan Hess and Shirley Koch stretched out their arms, the soft clink of metal handcuffs could be heard in the federal courtroom.

And with that sound, dozens of victims gasped — hugging, crying and laughing at the conclusion Tuesday of a real-life body-snatching case that the judge acknowledged had little precedent in American history.

“We came today to hear the handcuffs click,” said Erin Smith, who brought her mother’s body to Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose after her death in 2011. Seven years later, the FBI informed her family that her mother had not been cremated but instead dismembered and sold for a profit.

U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello on Tuesday sentenced 46-year-old Hess to 20 years in prison — the maximum allowed — for her role in a nearly decade-long scheme to sell body parts without the consent of grieving families on Colorado’s Western Slope. Hess’s mother, Koch, 69, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The emotional, one-day hearing ended a five-year legal odyssey that began when the FBI raided the funeral home in February 2018 after a Reuters investigation that felt that Sunset Mesa was unlike any other company in the country. The gruesome details of the case – according to authorities there were more than 500 victims – attracted international attention and shed light on the largely unregulated American bodybroker industry.

Arguello, who at one point on Tuesday spoke of her own grief over the loss of her husband of 45 years, evaded counseling guidelines for both defendants, saying the magnitude of this “heinous transgression” took her into “uncharted waters.”

The FBI, during an investigation dubbed “Operation Morbid Market,” tracked hundreds of bodies and body parts sold by Hess and Koch to places as far away as Saudi Arabia. Over the course of several years, dozens of Coloradans using Sunset Mesa were shocked to learn from federal agents that the urns in their homes did not contain the ashes of their loved ones.

“While not technically a violent crime, this is a heinous crime, a dastardly crime,” said Tim Neff, an assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case.

Dozens of those families laid out their unfathomable fear in court on Tuesday. “When Megan stole my mother’s heart,” said Nancy Overhoff, “she broke mine.”

A federal grand jury in March 2020 sued Hess and Koch each charge six cases of mail fraud and three cases of illegal transport of dangerous goods.

Hess sat with slumped shoulders looking down at the ground through much of Tuesday’s work. She wiped her eyes as she approached the stage. When Arguello asked if she had anything to say, Hess slowly shook her head.

Before Koch received her sentence, she apologized to the grieving families and said her only motivation was medical research.

“I acknowledge my guilt and take responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I am very sorry for the damage I have caused you and your families.”

However, the victims universally begged the judge to impose the maximum allowable sentence.

Danielle McCarthy lost her husband, David, on Father’s Day in 2017. Several months after the FBI raid on Sunset Mesa, an agent called to tell her that David’s cremated remains were not in the box she was given. It had been sold and shipped to Detroit in pieces.

When the judge announced Hess’ verdict on Tuesday, McCarthy covered her mouth and sobbed.

Hess and Koch each pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud earlier this year. Investigators determined that the pair stole the bodies or body parts of at least 222 victims, with another 338 “almost certainly stolen,” according to Hess’ plea agreement.

The mother and daughter sold these bodies without permission — and in some cases falsified documents to sell bodies with infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis, the government found.

FBI Agent John Busch testified at Tuesday’s hearing that Hess used logos and slogans of an organ and tissue company — the Denver-based Donor Alliance Inc. — had conned into falsely selling to families that they could donate organs to help the blind see or help the immobile walk through a new spine.

In reality, Sunset Mesa could not legally provide these services.

Koch told federal investigators in two interviews with law enforcement officials in February 2018 that Hess was the “brain” behind the operation, that the funeral home did not keep proper records, and that cremated remains were mixed up because it was “too difficult.” to keep things separate,” Hess’s attorney wrote in a lawsuit in March.

“She was the business part of it,” Koch told an FBI agent, according to an interview transcript in Koch’s response to Hess’ motion. “I was really the labor part of it.”

Hess and Koch are also mentioned in seven lawsuits brought by families who said they had been duped and duped. The verdicts in those cases have cost a total of millions of dollars.

The couple’s lawyers argued in pre-sentencing statements to the judge that their clients’ motives weren’t all bad: they strongly believed that “without donation (of bodies or body parts) there is no cure,” the court wrote. Koch’s lawyer. Hess’ lawyers said the Sunset Mesa funeral director was not getting rich off this plan; she drives a 16 year old car and is deeply in debt.

“Ms. Hess has been figuratively tarred and feathered by the local community in the 21st century, as much as is possible in the 21st century,” her attorney wrote in the filing, urging the judge to consider a lighter sentence.

Hess said in a 2016 interview with Reuters that she viewed body part surgery as a public service, benefiting research and medical education.

“It’s for the good of the world,” she told the news outlet, “and I like helping people.”

The 2018 Reuters investigation found that Sunset Mesa operated like no other company in the country. The news agency was unable to find any other examples of a body shop operating under the same roof as a funeral home and crematorium.

A former employee, quoted in the Reuters story, said Koch pulled gold teeth out of the deceased to pay for a Disneyland vacation.

It is not illegal in the United States to sell body parts for research and education, although the industry is not federally regulated. Few states oversee the business and almost anyone – with or without experience – can dissect and sell human body parts.