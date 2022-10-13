‘Women Talking’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

In the world of literature, the most successful novels and series seemingly all depict a fantastic landscape beyond the reader’s imagination. Take for example, Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, two of the most recognizable titles in all modern literature. Despite this, the most moving pieces often stem from a sense of the author’s personal experience, leading to a strong sense of both relatability and raw truth that is hard to find in the aforementioned franchises. One of these novels was: Miriam Toews‘2018 release women talk.





Growing up in a Mennonite town in Manitoba, Canada, Toews left when she was just 18, but her experiences that informed her most formative years would stay with her for a long time and be the catalyst for her seventh and arguably most poignant novel. The book’s launch would be greeted by a wave of both public and critical acclaim, with many commenting on how moving and enlightening her reading was. The novel shed light on a dark part of history that many knew nothing about, and was based on real events that took place between 2005 and 2009 in a Bolivian Mennonite community. Often it can take years for novels to be adapted into screenplays, but only four years later, the film’s release women talk is slated to hit theaters, and with the success already noted on the festival circuit, the buzz surrounding the launch is palpable. With that in mind, here’s a comprehensive breakdown of everything we know: women talk… so far.

When do women have their say and how can I watch it?

With the rise of direct-to-streaming movies, whether a movie will be released in theaters or not can often be a strong point of debate. Unfortunately, with movies being big contenders for award season, it’s common for them to hit theaters. women talk is one of these films and will be released in limited theaters in the US on December 2, 2022. The film will have a staggered worldwide release, with Canadian audiences to see the film from December 16, UK audiences from February 10, 2023, and French audiences to wait until March 8, 2023. There is no suggestion yet whether the film will eventually hit streaming platforms. will reach, although since the film’s distributor is owned by Amazon, the film is likely to hit Prime Video early next year.

The trailer for women talk was released by Universal Pictures on October 10, 2022, and it gives fans an excellent insight into how strong both the acting and cinematography will be in the film. The atmosphere is dark and dramatic, with cameraman Luc Montpellier (Stories from the Loop) appropriately capture the thematic resonance of the story. Hildur GuðnadottirThe haunting score stands out in the trailer as another part of this ensemble cast and crew that immediately puts the audience in the tense and dramatic realm of the film, a task especially important in period pieces. Perhaps the strongest takeaway from the trailer is how strong the cast seems, with many glimpses of powerful acting scattered throughout its nearly 2-minute runtime. A representation of all the festival success can be seen in the trailer, further confirming the acclaim from both critics and audiences thus far. With a trailer this powerful and that seems to accurately capture the tone of Miriam Toews’ source material, fans will be rightly excited for its release later this year or early next year.

What are women talking about?

As previously mentioned, the film is an adapted screenplay from Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name. The novel and thus the film will be discussing some very sensitive themes around topics such as religion and sexual abuse, so caution is advised before watching the film as some of the subject matter can be very poignant. The film describes the fate of a group of women who, as part of a Mennonite organization, came together and realized they had been drugged and abused by men in their community. As the story unfolds, the women will struggle to maintain their faith in the face of their revelations. The first reactions from critics on the film festival circuit praised the direction and screenplay of Sarah Polley (Dawn of the Dead) who has spent more time in front of the screen than behind it in her career so far. The praise for the film was so great that it came in second for the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Sarah Polley is also one of the current favorites to win Best Director at next year’s Academy Awards, which would make her just the fourth woman to ever achieve this feat since the Oscars began in 1929.

A film describing the journey of a group of powerful women requires a strong female cast to be assembled. The casting team for women talk did not disappoint, with great credit for the women who stood in front of the film. the movie stars Rooney Mara (Carol) who plays Ona, Claire Foy (The crown) who plays Salome, Jessie Buckley (I’m thinking of ending things) who plays Mariche, Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) who plays Scarface Janz and Judith Ivey (Flags of our fathers) who plays Agata. Of course, this is just a small sampling of what an impressive ensemble cast is, and one that is sure to blow away any audience watching the film when it finally hits our screens. Some of these actresses, similar to the suggestions about Polley’s potential award nominations, are being tipped for award nominations themselves after their impressive performances in this film, which somewhat illustrates how indispensable this film will be.