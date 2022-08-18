Women moderate what they want out of life as they age, survey suggests 

<!–

For some starting their careers, ‘having it all’ – a combination of professional success and family life – is a defining ambition.

But it seems that for most women past their 40s, “having enough” has become the goal.

A global survey of 7,000 women by the beauty company Avon found that 62 percent of those in that age bracket had moderated what they wanted out of life.

In the UK, where 1,000 women were surveyed, the figure was lower at 54 percent, while the sentiment was stronger in the Philippines, South Africa and Turkey.

Shifts in attitude were linked to the impact of Covid, with a majority agreeing that it had “made them realize that life is fragile and getting older is something to appreciate.”

Only 35 percent of women in their 40s and older said they prioritized their careers, compared with 42 percent of those in their thirties and 51 percent of those in their twenties.

In Britain, just 17 percent of women over 40 prioritized their careers, the survey found.

Turning 40… is a liberating sense of relief, confidence and self-satisfaction, with two-thirds (62 percent) of women agreeing that the ambition that was for them in their 40s changed everything to have ‘enough’ have,” the report said.

While in their thirties they felt the need to prove they could have it all, women in their forties are redefining power, realizing that what they really value is focusing on having all the things they really want.

“That can be a great career, to focus on their family, to find their passion, or to create their own business that maximizes their creative talents.”

The phrase “have it all” was popularized by the title of the 1982 book “Have It All: Love, Success, Sex, Money” by Helen Gurley Brown, editor of Cosmopolitan magazine at the time.

But the idea has proved controversial in the following decades.

Earlier this year, Baroness Morrissey, a City boss and mother of nine, revealed the “anxiety” she had incurred juggling a successful career and children, and even keeping silent about miscarriage.

In an article for the Daily Mail she said: ‘Reality was quite different from my shiny exterior.

“Looking back, it’s women like me who created the myth that you can have anything. Today I wish I hadn’t been so stoic.

“I wish I hadn’t helped maintain this pernicious illusion that we can blow through major life events, such as having a baby or having a miscarriage, and carry on as if nothing much happened.”