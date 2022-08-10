Women in top management teams are driving corporate environmental strategies in emerging economies

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Researchers from Surrey Business School examined how companies with more women on senior management teams performed in adopting environmental standards and how the personal characteristics of these women contributed to the adoption of these standards.

Professor Tazeeb Rajwani, co-author of the study and head of the Department of Strategy and International Business at the University of Surrey, said they “found that the mere presence of women on top management teams leads companies to adopt progressive environmental standards, particularly when female executives have personal power, serve on corporate social responsibility committees, and work in gender-egalitarian countries.”

“As a result, women are motivated to express their unique perspective in organizational and institutional contexts that accept and support the distinctiveness of their diversity.”

Using data from 490 companies in three highly polluted emerging countries (China, India and Pakistan), the study found that the proportion of women in top management teams (TMTs) is positively related to the likelihood of that company taking over the International Organization for Standardizations’. ISO 14001 Certification and Renewal – a recognized and respected framework used by organizations to measure their environmental impact.

Professor Rajwani continued: “In recent years, companies from emerging countries have been increasingly investigated for misconduct, particularly in relation to the natural environment. Stakeholders and the general public are more comfortable taking measures to discourage environmentally damaging practices. .”

“In most countries, for example, investors are now discounting the share prices of companies that cause environmental damage; governments are introducing regulations that impose pollution taxes; and consumers are using environmental behavior of organizations as a criterion for making purchasing decisions.”

The research is published in the Business Research Magazine.

