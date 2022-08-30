Women in Technology award names a man, Simon Button, as a finalist: 2022 Inspiring Diversity in STEM

<!–

A white male executive has been named a finalist for a Women in Technology award because he “inspires diversity” and empowers women, the organization said.

Simon Button was announced as one of four finalists in the race to win the 2022 Inspiring Diversity in STEM award.

The annual awards from the leading industry association for women in technology and life sciences in Queensland are held to ‘recognize outstanding talent and achievement and give women the recognition they deserve’.

But this year, a new award was introduced to celebrate the “continued commitment and tireless efforts of all leaders, regardless of gender, age or background.”

Many social media commentators were outraged by the move.

“Lol this is a joke,” one woman wrote in the comments of the Facebook post.

“That’s a long way to say you reward men for the bare minimum,” wrote another.

“Having a male supervisor is definitely showing someone who is ‘leading by example’. It’s just the most common example that already exists in STEM,” said a third.

He certainly must have been the best choice to be a finalist for someone who ‘inspires diversity’ and creates a ‘sense of belonging’ for WiT of all the nominees.

“I mean, how else would you explain a director up there with two professors and a doctor?”

Mr. Button has been described as a ‘digital leader who values ​​all voices and champions equally’ through his work as an accomplished senior executive.

He is currently Group Chief Technology Officer at the radiology specialist group Qscan and previously worked at RSL Queensland.

Simon is also a founding member of the Hummingbird House Foundation, a non-profit organization that has successfully delivered Hummingbird House, the only children’s hospice in Queensland, to support Queensland children living with life-limiting illnesses.

Other finalists include Professor Amy Mullens, a psychologist with an interest in marginalized communities, Professor Kym Rae, a Physically Handicapped Research Fellow in Indigenous Health, and pharmaceutical researcher Dr Jyoti Sharma.

WiT said the award was introduced this year in recognition of the “continued commitment and tireless efforts of all leaders regardless of gender, age or background (photo, 2021 finalists)

WiT President Iyari Cevallos said the theme of this year’s award is a tribute to women’s contribution to help define, shape and grow the digital economy.

“As we celebrate and reflect on 25 years of Women in Technology, it is equally important to focus on the future,” said Ms Cevallos.

“I believe we have the ability and responsibility to dream big, to visualize achievements for the women to come, to continue to increase our energy and momentum in leading and motivating current and future generations of women.

“We’ve created an opportunity to pool our outstanding talent, unlock their potential, promote each other and ourselves – impacting our community in a way that creates positivity beyond the event itself.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted WiT and Simon Button for comment.