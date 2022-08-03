WhatsNew2Day
Women in Afghanistan gradually disappearing from public life

Issued on: Altered:

Women in Afghanistan are slowly disappearing from public life, a year after the Taliban regained control of the country and imposed a strict version of Islamic Sharia. Shahzaib Wahlah and Sonia Ghezali of FRANCE 24 report from Kabul.

Deprived of education, forced to wear the full veil, banned from politics and the media, women are gradually disappearing from public life in Afghanistan. The Taliban regime has introduced a strict version of Islamic Sharia that leaves no room for women, who make up more than half of the population.

An official who spoke to FRANCE 24 on condition of anonymity says she has become little more than a shadow. Her husband is seriously ill and she was the sole breadwinner.

“I liked my job, I was able to give my children a good education. But when they arrived, I had to stay at home. And they lowered my salary. I believe the Taliban are the same as before. It is a dark regime.”

