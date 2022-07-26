Women hikers throw the kitchen sink at gender stereotypes as they climb Scafell Pike

It would certainly be brave — not to mention inflammatory — to suggest today that a woman’s place is in the kitchen.

But that doesn’t mean the fight for equality is over, as these charities would attest. They climbed England’s highest mountain with sinks on their backs to raise money for the Harbor charity in the northeast of the country.

Teachers Emma Woodhall, 36, of Co Durham, and April Wilson, 40, and dental nurse Zena Clark, 40, hiked Scafell Pike with heavy metal sinks on their backs. Pictured: LR Zena Clark, 40, Emma Woodhall, 36, April Wilson, 40

They wanted to “lighten the stigma that women had to be ‘chained to the sink’ and challenge gender roles. Pictured: April Wilson, 40, with a sink in hand on the Scafell Pike summit

The trio raised money for a domestic violence charity called Harbor, which works with families and individuals affected by abuse.

Teachers Emma Woodhall, 36, of Co Durham, and April Wilson, 40, and dental nurse Zena Clark, 40, hiked Scafell Pike “to alleviate the stigma that women should be “chained at the sink.”

The trio painted the sinks and daubed them with misogyny they wanted to challenge.

Harbor works with families and individuals affected by abuse. The team has raised £340 with JustGiving so far.