Women feel they are expected to sext their partners, research shows

Women who send nude photos of themselves on their smartphones usually do so because they feel it is expected of them, a study has found.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln used questionnaires to find out why young American women sent “nude pictures” to men.

The most common reason, chosen by just over a third of participants, was because they saw it as “being an obligation or inherent part of being in a romantic relationship.”

They also found that women “endorsed a plethora of motivations” for sending nude photos, including “to feel sexually aroused” and to gain “a sense of power.”

Sexting is a broad term and can include sexually explicit text, photos, videos or even live stream explicit video chat. For this study, the academics focused on nudes that women sent and their motivations for doing so

The new study was led by researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Women regularly send sexualized nude photos to men, but the motivation of women to send nude photos is unclear,” the researchers say.

‘We notice that women do not mindlessly send images of their bodies to others, but are acutely aware of their motives.’

As previous studies have discussed, sexting is a broad term and can include sexually explicit text, photos, videos, or even livestream explicit video chat.

For this study, the academics focused on nudes that sent women toward partners or more causal romantic interests—and their motivations for doing so.

The academics used questionnaires “to understand women’s motives for sending nude photos,” including more positive reasons, which have been underrepresented in previous studies, they say.

The 207 female participants were all female college students from the US, between the ages of 19 and 27, who had sent at least one nude photo in their lifetime.

They were asked, “Describe as fully as possible the reasons why you sent nude photos to men.”

Researchers say: ‘We found that women endorsed a plethora of motivations for sending nude photos to men’ (file photo)

Nudes were defined as “sexual pictures of your body, or of a specific body part, in which you are fully or partially naked.”

They may or may not have been sent to a partner, “because people send nudes to non-relationship partners,” the team says.

Responses included “pressure from friends,” “being asked repeatedly until you gave in,” “to be fun or flirty,” and “as a sexy gift for someone.”

Overall, the most common motivation by far, chosen by 35.3 percent of participants, was “relationship norm expectation.”

This is when the participant rated sending nudes as an obligation or inherent part of a romantic relationship (e.g., “This man is my boyfriend”).

The next most common motivations were “because they asked” (20.8 percent), “long distance/separation” (17.4 percent), and “validation” (14 percent).

In addition, some women were motivated by a sense of power and control.

One participant said, “I wanted to exert a sense of power over the men I sent nudes to; I could make them want me and they’d do anything to get a shot.”

In a few cases, women cited violence or coercion as the reason they sent nudes (for example, “so he wouldn’t break up with you or become even more offensive”).

“Women have many motivations to send nude photos and spontaneously generate more than 20 separate motives,” the team says.

“Relational motives were most common, while violent motives, instrumental motives, and drug or alcohol use rarely (if ever) spontaneously emerged as motivations for sending nude photos.”

They conclude by saying that other researchers should consider using “less stigmatizing language” when assessing women’s motivations to send nude photos.

The research has been published in the journal Computers in human behavior.

