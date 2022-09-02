Women describe how Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg ‘sexually assaulted them’

Three women have come forward to detail that they were sexually assaulted by Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg, claiming that he lured them in by promising to take their photos or date them, then dating them. forced sex.

Weinberg has been charged in Los Angeles on 20 sexual assault charges, including rape, and is awaiting a court date.

The allegations involve multiple women, many of whom have not been named, but three have waived their anonymity to speak out against him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the most disturbing allegations is claims that Weinberg excitedly produced a camera to take pictures of a victim after she started crying during a sexual assault.

That, among other allegations of sexual abuse, are accompanied by further accusations from high school classmates of Weinberg’s sons.

They say he approached them at Starbucks and offered to take pictures of them, and then allegedly tried to attack a 16-year-old he invited to breakfast.

Weinberg’s wife, Hillary Baldwell, filed for divorce in 2019 after learning of his sex addiction. She told the Reporter how she discovered a large number of photos of naked women in his golf bag, along with where he had met them.

The sexual assault accusers include Avian Anderson, who told how Weinberg lured her in with a promise to take her photos for a secret portfolio he didn’t want to disrupt with his work as a TV producer.

However, once he got her into his house, she said he jumped.

Kayra Raecke (left), a 22-year-old restaurant manager, claims he raped her in April 2014 after convincing her that he could photograph her. She filed a complaint with the police, but the prosecutors then dismissed the case. Actress Avian Anderson (right) shared how Weinberg lured her in with a promise to take her photos for a secret portfolio he didn’t want to interfere with his work as a TV producer, then assaulted her with her back against a wall.

Eric Weinberg, 62, was arrested earlier this summer on suspicion of assault. He is shown in his house after being released on bail

First, she claims he started penetrating her anus digitally without her consent and performed oral sex on her to make her body “glitter” for his photos.

She then did oral sex with him, claiming she was afraid he would force her into anal sex if she didn’t.

After meeting in 2019, as she was getting dressed, she claims he said, “You’re not going to the police and telling everyone I raped you, are you?”

Weinberg has now been hit by more than 20 assault and rape charges

Anderson didn’t bathe for three days to “save the dried semen” on her body, she says, and then went to the police.

Later that year, in December 2019, 30-year-old artist Claire Wilson met Weinberg through the dating app OKCupid.

She described meeting him at a bar and then going back to his house where they kissed by mutual consent. She says he then forced her to do oral sex with him, and later “pinned her down” and forced her into other unspecified sexual acts.

An anonymous prosecutor also told The Hollywood Reporter how he attacked her in 2014, when she was 18. She says he called after her in a parking lot and told her he wanted to photograph her. He told her he worked for Scrubs, one of her favorite shows.

The young aspiring actress consulted her mother, who was concerned. Weinberg, she claims, reassured her mother by saying, “Don’t worry, I have a daughter of my own. I fully understand. I don’t want to harm your daughter.’

She took her friend Celina Kimelman to his house for their “photo shoot.”

She claims he told the boyfriend to stay in the living room while he brought her upstairs for better lighting, then started “pushing” her to become more sexual.

She says he put her on his bed, pulled her clothes aside and began to penetrate her digitally without warning or permission.

As her eyes welled up with tears, he pulled out the camera and started taking pictures. Then he returned to the living room where he invited the friend to take pictures of her.

“After I said no so many times, he kept doing what he wanted. I didn’t know what else he was capable of – including violence. It thought there was a real possibility that I would die there,’ Kayra Raecke, a 22-year-old restaurant manager

After bringing her upstairs, the friend said he carried out an identical attack on her.

Kayra Raecke, a 22-year-old restaurant manager, claims he raped her in April 2014 after convincing her that he was allowed to photograph her.

“After I said no so many times, he kept doing what he wanted. I didn’t know what else he was capable of – including violence. It thought there was a real possibility that I would die there,” she said.

The woman then drove to Planned Parenthood – and told them ‘I think I was just raped’ – and then went to the police. She says she called Weinberg, who cried on the phone about his children, but didn’t confess what he had done.

The LA District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case, citing a lack of evidence.

She had said it was not by mutual consent, but when he was questioned by the police, he said it was. The case was dropped.

Another woman claimed he lured her to his home and forced her to pose in his young daughter’s bedroom, where she alleges he sexually assaulted her on the child’s bed.

She later called his wife to tell her she was concerned about the safety of the daughter around him.

The cast of the hit show Scrubs, which Weinberg would regularly use to impress the young women

Other women claimed that Weinberg would follow them in his car, introducing himself to them several times over the span of a year or several months, forgetting that he had already approached and turned them down.

A woman said he approached her on a bicycle in Echo Park while she was walking.

Weinberg had sought treatment for sex addiction during his divorce from his wife.

She officially did not file for divorce in 2017, because she did not want to record that he was addicted to sex after being accused of rape.

She renounced all grace when she learned that he had approached a 16-year-old classmate of their son’s in a Starbucks and offered to photograph her.

“It’s so hard for me to just emphasize how obvious it was that I was a high school student. I was 16 and had those skinny, almost prepubescent long legs,” she said.

The girl said she was leaning over a laptop at the time with a backpack and a fuzzy key ring – another testament to how young she was.

“You strike me as someone who would be very comfortable with his body. He takes out his roll of film and shows me pictures of a lot of naked women,” she recalls.

Weinberg has made no public comment on the allegations, but in court files and private conversations, he has gone from claiming the women are “out to get him” to admitting to interacting but insisting it was by mutual consent, and in others who admitted that he had ‘bad judgment’.

His eldest son told The Hollywood Reporter that he had been “insulting” to his mother, and that after being released from prison earlier this year for sexual assault, he said he “wanted to bang his head against a wall to die.” bleeding” so that his “life would be over.”