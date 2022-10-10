Women ARE choosing careers over having children as new study reveals

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Women in the UK who want to have children are delaying pregnancy mainly to focus on their careers, a survey has found.

Factors such as financial strain were found to be less important when considering the timing of starting a family.

A landmark shift in family life was revealed by statistics earlier this year which showed that more than half of women are childless by the age of 30.

An in-depth study created to understand why women delay having children gave 411 participants a list of 11 options, asking them to choose up to three that were important in determining their preferred age for motherhood.

Career was the biggest factor, followed by feeling ready and their financial situation.

Women in the UK who want to have children are delaying pregnancy mainly to focus on their careers, a survey has found (stock image)

The study, led by University College London, found that 30 was the average preferred age to have a baby for the first time.

Almost half of the women, when asked about their ideal age to become a mother and why they chose it, said they wanted to develop their career.

In comparison, only 37 percent chose the timing of motherhood based on financial concerns.

The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction, quoted one woman as saying: ‘I feel worried about whether I will be able to have the children I want in the time I have without putting too much pressure on my career.’

The researchers said many women only wanted to have a baby when their careers, finances and emotions were stable and it was ‘the right time’.

Professor Joyce Harper, lead author and author of Your Fertile Years, said: ‘Our research shows that women are still prioritizing their careers over having a baby, even in 2022.

‘It’s not necessarily that they want to reach the top of the ladder or are ambitious. Instead, many are nervous because they feel their careers will suffer after returning to work after having a baby.

“It shows the importance of employers supporting women to progress in their careers and offering decent wages so women can afford childcare.”

Professor Joyce Harper (pictured with her family), lead author and author of Your Fertile Years, said: ‘Our research shows that women are still prioritizing their careers over having a baby, even in 2022

The study’s authors warn that women may be running out of time to have children.

They are calling for better education so that women understand that fertility declines in their thirties and IVF is not a fail-safe solution.

Women also described having to wait for their partner to be ready to have a child, and worries about maternity and childcare.

The researchers noted that most of the women were highly educated, which may affect their priorities.

Many women told researchers they wanted to enjoy ‘freedom’ before settling down.

One said: ‘I want to enjoy my thirties without those kinds of responsibilities first.’