Women, children drown fleeing attack in Nigeria’s north

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – Several women and children have drowned as they tried to escape an armed attack in Nigeria’s troubled northern region, residents and a government official said Thursday.

The victims died when their boats capsized while fleeing an hour-long attack by unidentified gunmen on the Birnin Waje community in Zamfara state Wednesday night, said Ibrahim Zauma, a resident.

“The situation is dire because most people have run away from their homes. The dead bodies found so far are 13,” Zauma said.

It was not clear how many people would have drowned, but many who fled their homes had not returned to the area, which residents said remained unstable for more than 24 hours after the violence.

Ibrahim Bello, a spokesman for the Zamfara government, confirmed the attack and said that “an unknown number, mainly women and children, drowned” while trying to escape in two boats.

He would not say whether any arrests have been made.

The attack was the latest in a cycle of violence by armed groups targeting remote communities in the northwestern and central regions of Nigeria.

Authorities often blame the attacks on a group of mostly young Fulani herders who are embroiled in Nigeria’s conflict between communities and herders over limited access to water and land.

The deadly clashes between local communities and the herders have defied government measures to quell the violence, although security forces have recently announced some arrests and seizures of weapons.

Nigeria’s security forces are outnumbered and outnumbered in many of the affected communities, while authorities also continue to fight a decade-long insurgency launched by Islamist extremist rebels in the northeast.

PART: