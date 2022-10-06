WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Women, children drown fleeing attack in Nigeria’s north

World
By Merry

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – Several women and children have drowned as they tried to escape an armed attack in Nigeria’s troubled northern region, residents and a government official said Thursday.

The victims died when their boats capsized while fleeing an hour-long attack by unidentified gunmen on the Birnin Waje community in Zamfara state Wednesday night, said Ibrahim Zauma, a resident.

“The situation is dire because most people have run away from their homes. The dead bodies found so far are 13,” Zauma said.

It was not clear how many people would have drowned, but many who fled their homes had not returned to the area, which residents said remained unstable for more than 24 hours after the violence.

Ibrahim Bello, a spokesman for the Zamfara government, confirmed the attack and said that “an unknown number, mainly women and children, drowned” while trying to escape in two boats.

He would not say whether any arrests have been made.

The attack was the latest in a cycle of violence by armed groups targeting remote communities in the northwestern and central regions of Nigeria.

Authorities often blame the attacks on a group of mostly young Fulani herders who are embroiled in Nigeria’s conflict between communities and herders over limited access to water and land.

The deadly clashes between local communities and the herders have defied government measures to quell the violence, although security forces have recently announced some arrests and seizures of weapons.

Nigeria’s security forces are outnumbered and outnumbered in many of the affected communities, while authorities also continue to fight a decade-long insurgency launched by Islamist extremist rebels in the northeast.

JOIN THE CALL

Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
You might also like More from author
More Stories

SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American…

Merry

Coast Guard Academy settles suit over…

Merry

Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his…

Merry
1 of 498

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More