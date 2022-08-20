Women are offended by others going topless – but men are not, scientists find 

Women are more offended by women exposing their breasts in public than men, a new study has suggested.

Researchers showed more than 300 photos of men and women of topless women in various scenarios and locations, asking them to rate them on fitness levels, from one to 11.

The study, published in the journal Sexuality and Culture, found that, on average, men were two points more favorable for seeing bare breasts than their female counterparts.

It was no surprise to Professor Colin Harbke, of Western Illinois University, that men were more prone to seeing breasts in their everyday lives.

However, the expert did not expect that the respondent’s gender would be the most decisive factor in whether or not a photo was appropriate.

“There’s kind of a paradoxical pattern, where the data suggests that women control other women’s behavior … and they do that by attributing a notion of morality,” Professor Harbke told the Times.

He described it as odd, adding: “It shows how complicated our behavior is when we’re really just talking about something as simple as whether or not to wear a top.”

According to The Argus, a poster of Free the Nipple Brighton 2022 read: “Free the Nipple is a global movement of people protesting the double standard of nipple censorship, body shame and unwanted sexualization.”

It comes after a ‘Free the Nipple’ march in Brighton this week, which saw topless men and women flock to Brighton Beach to challenge sexist double standards, such as the accepted sight of topless men in public, but not women.

But some may take the latest study to suggest that women may have more to do with the double standard than men.

However, the study was part of a broader look at breastfeeding attitudes, meaning the sample may not be representative of the general public, the Times reports.

Meanwhile, some experts theorize that centuries of patriarchal systems have created “intrasexual competition” between women — causing them to criticize or control each other for seeing them as rivals for male attention.

“Some of the patriarchal systems can help set up this competitiveness,” explains Professor Harbke, adding that this fact doesn’t make the findings on toplessness any less bizarre.

He added: ‘If you think of people in pretty innocent situations, people who happen to be on the same beach, this really shouldn’t arouse anyone’s desire to create moral attributions. But for some reason we do.’

One woman had a message painted on her torso that read, “Mine sustains life. Why do they insult?’

Pictures from the Free the Nipple event in Brighton have signs posted: ‘Free the nipple’, ‘Still not on!!!’, ‘Isn’t it wild that there are legal nipples and illegal nipples,’ Sexualized since 1999′ and ‘My body my choice my life my voice’

The Free the Nipple Brighton website describes the annual demonstrations along the coast as “designed to highlight the sexist double standards in our everyday lives and to challenge the perception of bodies, breasts, nipples and gender”.

The Free the Nipple movement started in 2012, with the first march in Brighton in 2016.

But six years later, there are still controversial social media policies that ban female nipples, while the appearance of female nipples in public has not yet normalized.

Brighton organizer Bee Nicholls said: Sussex World the campaign aims to ‘dismantle the dictatorship of the male gaze and the shame associated with the body’.

They explained: ‘The male versus female nipple double standard sends a message that certain bodies are inherently pornographic, regardless of context; when people show “too many” breasts, they are sexualized and therefore not worthy of respect.

‘The Eurocentric beauty standard perpetuated by porn, advertising, media and film places unrealistic demands on the body; the perky naked breast is unreasonably sexualized.

“Free the Nipple Brighton is an opportunity to defy body shame, protest this sexist double standard and challenge unrealistic ideals of beauty in all forms.”