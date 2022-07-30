Women are better at statistics than they think

CC BY-NC-ND” width=”800″ height=”332″/> Undergraduate students from the University of Nebraska Omaha collaborate on a group assignment for a STEM course. Credit: Derrick Nero, University of Nebraska Omaha, CC BY-NC-ND



According to our recent study in the Journal of Statistics and Data Science Education.

Using data from more than 100 male and female students from multiple statistics classes, my colleague and I gender differences in grades assessed over the course of a semester. As part of the survey, students also answered surveys at the beginning and end of the semester that measured six different things: their fear of teachers statistics in general; their thoughts on the usefulness of statistics; their perception of their own mathematical ability; their fear of taking tests; their fear of interpreting statistics; and their fear of asking for help.

Overall, we found that students with more negative perceptions of their own math skills had lower grades over the semester. What’s even more interesting is the gender differences that emerged.

Although men and women scored equally on exams at the start of the semester, women finished the semester with nearly 10% higher final exam grades. This was the case, although at the beginning of the semester, women had significantly worse attitudes towards their math skills than their male counterparts.

Especially at the beginning of the semester, women were more likely to rate their math skills as lower than men in the classroom and reported more fear of exams and of interpreting statistical findings. However, each of these self-assessments improved over the semester, so that women’s attitudes at the end were no different from men’s.

Meanwhile, the grades of male students who feared statistics teachers or fear of asking for help fell more sharply over the course of the semester. For men whose attitudes improved during the semester, the grades also improved, although not as much as women’s grades.

Why it matters

Various studies have shown that from a young age boys and girls learn math equally well.

However, girls are called less often in math classes than boys, even if they raise their hands as often as boys. In addition, some teachers unknowingly math tests for girls heavier than boys. In high school, gender differences in math scores emerge. These factors may contribute to adult women’s self-evaluation as less mathematically proficient than men. As result, women also follow less VOICE— science, technology, engineering and mathematics — professions.

The results of our research, in line with others, reinforce the idea that women have the potential to do as well as men, and even better, in STEM fields, such as statistics. We claim that women would benefit from extra guidance to encourage them to pursue STEM-related education.

What is not yet known

The above evidence hints at some of the causes of the gender discrepancy in perceived ability. However, there is much we don’t know yet.

For example, why has the attitude of the women in our study improved over time? Was it based on their confidence in their abilities as their grades improved, or did their statistics teachers influence their perception of their own abilities over time?

More research is needed to understand exactly how women differed from men in their attitudes over the school term, among other things. In particular, we want to unravel which factors in the classroom or the teacher can lead to a better attitude in students, which ultimately translates into better grades.

Teachers’ gender bias is real and has lasting effects on students’ grades and study choices

