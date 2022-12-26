Women are better at putting themselves in someone else’s shoes, research shows

Women can actually be more empathetic than men and find it easier to judge other people’s emotions.

The age-old stereotype is that women are sensitive, while men often blunder by saying the wrong thing because they don’t notice when someone is upset or offended.

But one study suggests there’s some truth to this, showing that women really seem to be better at detecting other people’s feelings.

The study looked at more than 300,000 people in 57 countries, who were each shown 36 cropped photos of eyes as part of the “Reading the Mind in the Eyes” test.

Theory of mind: an overview Theory of mind (TOM) refers to the ability to understand the desires, intentions and beliefs of others. It is a skill that develops between ages 3 and 5 in typically developing children. TOM research examines how we attribute mental states to other individuals and how we use the states to explain and predict the actions of those other individuals. It looks at the understanding of humans as mental beings, who have beliefs, desires, emotions, and intentions, and whose actions and interactions can be interpreted and explained by taking these mental states into account. Theory of mind is impaired in some people with autism. A 2021 study suggests that dogs may have at least one aspect of TOM: the ability to recognize intent-in-action. Source: Spectrum News/IEP

These people were asked to choose the correct emotion felt by the person whose eyes were photographed from a list of four emotions.

These include simple feelings such as fear and confusion, as well as difficult emotions such as embarrassment, nervousness, uneasiness and contentment.

In most countries, women on average outperformed men in correctly detecting emotions.

Dr. David Greenberg, who led the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is a resident of Bar-Ilan University in Israel and an honorary research fellow at the University of Cambridge.

He said: ‘Our results provide some of the first evidence that the well-known phenomenon – that women on average are more empathetic than men – is present in a large number of countries around the world.

“Only by using very large datasets can we say this with confidence.”

The study is the largest ever to look at “theory of mind,” meaning cognitive empathy, or the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and imagine what they’re thinking or feeling.

Women seem to be better at this than men from age 16 all the way up to age 70 – the highest age limit the study looked at.

On average, they score about two percent higher, according to the results.

It is unclear why women score higher, although boys may be less empathetic because they are exposed to more testosterone in the womb, and women in particular are encouraged by society to be polite and considerate of other people, making them more aware could be of other people’s feelings.

A fundamental part of human social interaction and communication involves putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes, imagining another person’s thoughts and feelings. This is known as “theory of mind” or “cognitive empathy” (file photo)

The authors suggest that both biological and social factors play a role.

Women scored significantly higher than men on the test in 37 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany and India.

In no country did men significantly outperform women in the test.

Researchers found a decline in women’s empathy after age 50, which could be related to hormonal changes associated with menopause, though more research is needed to understand whether this plays a role.

Men’s empathy, based on the results of the test, begins to go downhill after age 58.

People can calculate their own empathy scores by trying the test at www.yourbraintype.com

The results, from an empathy test conducted in English, were confirmed in test results from a separate group of people who were given the same task in eight other languages.

It was further confirmed in more than three groups including more than 7,000 people.

The ability to empathize with others varies from person to person and is partly genetic, but it is especially difficult for people with dementia, autism and mental health problems such as schizophrenia and personality disorders.

