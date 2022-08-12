Women are BANNED from Twitter for speaking out about transgender Dublin ladies footballer player

A 30-year-old transgender woman was allowed to play against young female players in the final of a Gaelic football women’s cup.

Giulia Valentino saw her team Na Gaeil Aeracha, the sport’s first openly LGBT+ team, lift the Dublin Junior J Shield trophy after beating Na Fianna’s women’s E team.

But as a much older biological man competing against 16-year-old biological women, Valentino’s presence on the team raised concerns both during the match itself and online.

While Na Fianna’s coach at the time expressed concerns about the much older player to the referee, some on Twitter are claiming that their account has been suspended for women for speaking out against Valentino’s inclusion on the team.

On 7 August, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) released a statement saying they are “developing a policy on transgender players, following objections raised about a transgender player playing in the Ladies’ Shield Final in Dublin”.

The Gaelic player known as Guilia Valentino has reportedly raised concerns with the opposing team and many have commented on their appearance on Twitter – leading to their accounts being banned by the platform

Independent.ie Valentino, originally from Italy, moved to Dublin in 2019 and started playing for a rugby club before getting injured.

She claimed she wanted to play a women’s game “because of sisterhood, validation and political visibility.”

Valentino has previously been outspoken about allowing transgender women to play in women’s teams and criticized World Rugby last year for its decision not to allow it at the elite level.

“I’m really annoyed by this harsh approach,” she said at the time.

She is also outspoken about the request to use a separate dressing room while playing rugby in Dublin.

During the final in early August, the match referee stopped play after the first stoppage to tell Valentino’s team ‘the player is a man’, adding that it was ‘a problem’.

After Valentino’s captain explained that the player was a transgender woman, the referee said the other side had the right to appeal the final result of the match.

Farrah said ‘where’s the hate?’ and others said ‘was this the very obvious footballer?’

Baroness Foster agreed with Farrah and others who had their account suspended, saying the platform should undergo a “serious rethink”

A woman claims an account called @Redawakening has been suspended because she said ‘all rapes were committed by men’

@Red_Awakening is currently on hold, with other claims she tweeted about UK rape rates

The 30-year-old was discharged after sustaining an injury, but returned to the field after being treated. She was later substituted again at halftime.

After news of Valentino’s inclusion on the team began circulating on Twitter, women expressed concern about how a 30-year-old biological man was allowed to compete against young women — with many claiming they were banned from the platform for it.

A woman named Farrah tweeted: I’m back after having blocked my account for “hateful behavior” since August 5.

‘Let me put it first. I DO NOT AGREE. I called a man a man. Where’s the hate?’

She added that she had to delete previous tweets she had posted about Valentino before the platform would lift her suspension.

Camille Svastics, who claims to be a lesbian, said, “I’m in Facebook jail for the same thing.”

Another Twitter user, @pandemicponcho, claimed she was also suspended.

She said to FEMAIL: ‘I think it’s ridiculous. Twitter clearly has its own agenda and considers this hate speech. Downright crazy.

“Seemingly many individuals have blocked or suspended their accounts simply for pointing out a scientific truth.”

Heather Binning of the women’s rights network has said: “The women who have been banned from Twitter are the latest in a long line of women – and some men – who have been banned from the social media platform for telling the truth.

Sarah Phillimore has been known to be outspoken about women’s rights, saying she is now a target after her home address was posted online next to her photo for everyone to see. She says she will ‘see what Twitter does’

Despite becoming ‘a target’, Sarah says she’s ‘still here and still speaking’ after her home address was posted online

Allison Bailey, the lawyer who is suing Stonewall for victimization, delivers her keynote speech at the first annual LGB Alliance conference at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Center in central London – she is one of the banned accounts on Twitter

“Of course no one should abuse others on social media. But Twitter – and other sites – are colluding in the lie about biological facts. We’ve known people who were banned for “misgendering,” calling a man a “man,” or using “he” or “him” pronouns. And I’m afraid it seems that women – especially lesbians – who speak out on these issues are the most vulnerable.

“No wonder the hashtag #twitterhateswomen is trending regularly.”

A woman, who posts under the handle @redawakening, reportedly had her account suspended because she said “100 percent of rapes are committed by men.”

People came to her defence, with a Twitter entry saying, ‘Hey @TwitterSupport, you suspended @redawakening for claiming all rapes in the UK are perpetrated by men. This is a fact enshrined in UK law. I’m sure this is a stupid mistake? Maybe reconsider?’

A prominent women’s lawyer and activist Sarah Phillimore has released her home address and photo publicly after speaking out about women’s rights related to gender.

She posted the tweet with a google maps tag in front of her home address, saying, “This is what women are dealing with, I’ll see what Twitter does. To be fair to the Wiltshire Police, the last man to do this has been arrested.’

Sarah told FEMAIL it was “disturbing” and “disturbing” — claiming her personal information was online for over 12 hours before finally being deleted.

She added: “It’s ridiculous and outraged that we’re supposed to accept that a distinctly male person, taller, stronger and faster than his female teammate/opponent, is female.

“It is dangerous for the women who play the sport and it is also a denial of our right to talk about material reality.”

Sarah also said the women were targeted for their political views.

Another woman recently banned from Twitter is Allison Bailey, a prominent lesbian lawyer who recently made headlines after winning a £22,000 discrimination case in court.

The tribunal upheld its complaint against GCC for its belief that no one can change their biological gender, finding its opinion on the subject legally protected.

She was branded “transphobic,” but says on her own personal blog that she is an LGB ally.

Author JK Rowling has shown public support for Allison Bailey, and is often criticized for her views on gender on Twitter.

She called the lawyer a “heroine” during the tribunal and said in a tweet: “She refuses to give up her beliefs and principles in the face of harassment and discrimination.”

She has also been called ‘transphobic’, but maintains her feeling that ‘women have a right to safety in sports, prisons and toilets’.

However, regarding Valentino, she has kept quiet on Twitter.