Women are at greater risk of missing a potentially deadly heart disease diagnosis

Important signs that a woman is suffering from heart disease or will soon develop a potentially fatal cardiovascular disease are often overlooked because they are more subtle than in men, leading cardiologists warn.

A report published by American Heart Association (AHA) warns that women are often diagnosed with heart disease later in life than men, despite there being no evidence that they actually develop it later in life. This means they are likely to be in a worse condition and start treatment in a more degenerate condition.

Symptoms that are often overlooked for heart disease include being able to walk for a shorter amount of time and occasional trouble breathing. Experts at the AHA also warn that some of the symptoms that a woman could soon have a heart attack, stroke, heart failure or other potentially fatal condition are also often overlooked.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, maintaining its dubious title during the COVID-19 pandemic. While women are often more concerned about breast cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that women are just as likely to die from the condition as men.

Experts warn that despite heart disease being the number one killer of American women, telltale signs that a woman is suffering are often overlooked and unnoticed by doctors (file photo)

“Symptoms often come in clusters … very rarely does someone come in with just one symptom,” Dr. Corrine Jurgens, author of the report and a nursing professor at Boston College, TODAY.

Experts say doctors often look for certain patterns as they prepare to make a diagnosis.

For heart disease, the main symptoms are changes in the ability to take a full breath or not be able to exert as much.

However, doctors are slow to recognize these symptoms in women. This can significantly increase their risk of dying from the disease.

Once a person finds out they have heart disease, they can start making lifestyle changes and taking medications that help slow the progression of the disease.

Although there is no known cure for it, a person can significantly extend their life after a diagnosis of heart disease with medical intervention.

Early intervention often creates the best chance of a successful outcome and early detection that addresses a problem before symptoms develop is a potential lifesaver. Providence health.

There are also early warning signs that a person will soon develop a heart relationship, even that could kill them – although the symptoms are different in women than in men and can also go unnoticed or unrealized.

Experts warn that a woman suffering a heart attack often feels nausea, light-headedness, fatigue and cold sweats before the event.

Before a stroke, a woman gets severe headaches and a more altered mental state than men often do, leading to a stroke.

Heart failure can often build up for weeks before reaching a critical point requiring hospitalization.

Leading up to an event, a woman often starts to sweat, has unusual swelling around their body, and feels an unexpected sensation of heartburn.

Women may also experience symptoms of depression and anxiety in the period leading up to heart failure, which can cause confusion or strange behavior.

The sooner these symptoms are recognized as a possible cardiovascular problem, the sooner a doctor can intervene with potentially life-saving medical care.

The CDC warns that about 20 percent of American women will die of heart failure faster than other more commonly spoken dangers like breast cancer.

Many have reported that women’s medical symptoms are often not taken so seriously like men are, a problem that could have potentially fatal consequences.

Although heart disease is the number one killer of women in America, a survey shows that only one-fifth of primary care physicians and 42 percent of cardiologists believe they can do well. assesses a woman’s heart health.

