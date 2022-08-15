WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Woman’s room dubbed ‘the dream space’ by MILLIONS: ‘I’d sell my soul for your bedroom’

US
By Jacky

Young woman’s room called ‘the dream space’ by MILLIONS after turning her drab space into a ‘boho wonderland’: ‘I’d sell my soul for your bedroom’

  • A woman has gone viral for having what millions have called the ‘perfect’ room
  • A German woman shared a TikTok of her annual bedroom upgrade since 2020
  • Millions are obsessed with her personal space and marveling at her sense of decor
  • ‘Your room is the most beautiful ever – it looks like a Hollywood set,’ said one woman

By Shania Obrien for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:52, 15 August 2022 | Updated: 11:03, 15 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has been acclaimed by millions for having what millions have called a “perfect” room and creating a “dream space.”

Leyla Tavasan American interior TikTokker from Germany, shared a video of how she transforms her room every year to match current home decor trends.

She uploaded short clips of her room in 2020, 2021 and after the last upgrade in 2022.

Scroll down for video

Leyla Tavas, an American influencer from Germany (pictured), shared a video about how she transforms her room every year to match current home decor trends

Leyla Tavas, an American influencer from Germany (pictured), shared a video about how she transforms her room every year to match current interior decorating trends.

Millions seem to agree that Leyla's latest upgrade is 'perfect' and they wish they too could live in a room like hers

Millions seem to agree that Leyla's latest upgrade is 'perfect' and they wish they too could live in a room like hers

Millions seem to agree that Leyla’s latest upgrade is ‘perfect’ and they wish they too could live in a room like hers

Leyla’s room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, save for some pictures of cities and nature.

All of her other furniture, including her floor-to-ceiling wardrobe and mirror, was also white.

The 2021 transformation brought lots of blush and floral tones with pink pillows, green vines and fairy lights plastered to the walls, along with various art prints of plants and flowers.

Thousands of commentators called her 2021 room the epitome of trendy “cottagecore decor.”

Leyla admitted the change was “fairy” in nature to match the growing interest in the Tiktok trend.

Leyla's room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, apart from some pictures of cities and nature

Leyla's room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, apart from some pictures of cities and nature

Leyla’s room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, apart from some pictures of cities and nature

Leyla's room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, apart from some pictures of cities and nature

Leyla's room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, apart from some pictures of cities and nature

The transformation to 2021 brought lots of blush tones with pink pillows, green vines and Christmas lights taped to the walls, and various art prints of nature

The transformation to 2021 brought lots of blush tones with pink pillows, green vines and Christmas lights taped to the walls, and various art prints of nature

The 2021 transformation brought lots of blush and floral tones with pink pillows, green vines and fairy lights taped to the walls, and various art prints of plants and flowers.

But millions seem to agree that Leyla’s latest upgrade is “perfect” and that they wish they too could live in a room like hers.

The influencer’s room is now covered in real and artificial plants, with candles and mushroom decorations adorning every available surface.

Leyla also added bed styles with billowing gossamer curtains and string lights that hung down the side — the first bed-related structural upgrade in several years.

Commentators from around the world have called the room a “daydream straight from Pinterest.”

Leyla also added bed styles with billowing gossamer curtains and fairy lights that hung down the side of them - the first bed-related structural upgrade in several years

Leyla also added bed styles with billowing gossamer curtains and fairy lights that hung down the side of them - the first bed-related structural upgrade in several years

Leyla also added bed styles with billowing gossamer curtains and fairy lights that hung down the side of them – the first bed-related structural upgrade in several years

Leyla's room is now covered in real and artificial plants, with candles and mushroom decorations adorning every available surface

Leyla's room is now covered in real and artificial plants, with candles and mushroom decorations adorning every available surface

1660612111 363 Womans room dubbed the dream space by MILLIONS Id sell

1660612111 363 Womans room dubbed the dream space by MILLIONS Id sell

The influencer’s room is now covered in real and artificial plants, with candles and mushroom decorations adorning every available surface

People from all over the world are calling the room a 'daydream straight from Pinterest'

People from all over the world are calling the room a 'daydream straight from Pinterest'

People from all over the world are calling the room a ‘daydream straight from Pinterest’

“I wish I lived there,” wrote one mesmerized woman.

“This is so trendy yet classic – a grunge fairy theme,” said another. “I especially like the dark tones of the decor and the art prints.”

“Your room is the most beautiful bedroom I’ve ever seen – it looks like a Hollywood set!”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Salman Rushdie’s fourth wife Padma…

Jacky

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin quits…

Jacky

Biden could ease pressure on Iran to…

Jacky
1 of 3,391

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More