Woman’s room dubbed ‘the dream space’ by MILLIONS: ‘I’d sell my soul for your bedroom’

A woman has been acclaimed by millions for having what millions have called a “perfect” room and creating a “dream space.”

Leyla Tavasan American interior TikTokker from Germany, shared a video of how she transforms her room every year to match current home decor trends.

She uploaded short clips of her room in 2020, 2021 and after the last upgrade in 2022.

Leyla Tavas, an American influencer from Germany (pictured), shared a video about how she transforms her room every year to match current interior decorating trends.

Millions seem to agree that Leyla’s latest upgrade is ‘perfect’ and they wish they too could live in a room like hers

Leyla’s room in 2020 was rather dull and monotonous, with a white wooden bed frame and minimal wall decoration, save for some pictures of cities and nature.

All of her other furniture, including her floor-to-ceiling wardrobe and mirror, was also white.

The 2021 transformation brought lots of blush and floral tones with pink pillows, green vines and fairy lights plastered to the walls, along with various art prints of plants and flowers.

Thousands of commentators called her 2021 room the epitome of trendy “cottagecore decor.”

Leyla admitted the change was “fairy” in nature to match the growing interest in the Tiktok trend.

But millions seem to agree that Leyla’s latest upgrade is “perfect” and that they wish they too could live in a room like hers.

The influencer’s room is now covered in real and artificial plants, with candles and mushroom decorations adorning every available surface.

Leyla also added bed styles with billowing gossamer curtains and string lights that hung down the side — the first bed-related structural upgrade in several years.

Commentators from around the world have called the room a “daydream straight from Pinterest.”

“I wish I lived there,” wrote one mesmerized woman.

“This is so trendy yet classic – a grunge fairy theme,” said another. “I especially like the dark tones of the decor and the art prints.”

“Your room is the most beautiful bedroom I’ve ever seen – it looks like a Hollywood set!”