Woman’s body washes up on Moonee Beach in Catherine Hill Bay as police declare a crime scene

Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found floating in a secluded section of a popular beach in the Lake Macquarie region of NSW.

Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach, just south of Catherine Hill Bay, around 2:30 p.m. Monday after the body was found in the water.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene but could not be resuscitated.

Officers went to the scene and set up a crime scene.

An investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found floating on Moonee Beach (pictured)

The woman has yet to be formally identified.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Police have received unconfirmed reports that another swimmer may be missing and are investigating.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.