WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Woman’s body washes up on Moonee Beach in Catherine Hill Bay as police declare a crime scene

Crime
By Jacky

Woman’s body washes up on popular beach, police fear another swimmer may have drowned

  • A woman’s body was found around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Lake Macquarie, NSW
  • Emergency services came to Moonee Beach after she was found in the water
  • Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman could not be resuscitated
  • Police have set up a crime scene and the investigation is ongoing

By Tita Smith for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found floating in a secluded section of a popular beach in the Lake Macquarie region of NSW.

Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach, just south of Catherine Hill Bay, around 2:30 p.m. Monday after the body was found in the water.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene but could not be resuscitated.

Officers went to the scene and set up a crime scene.

An investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found floating on Moonee Beach (pictured)

An investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found floating on Moonee Beach (pictured)

The woman has yet to be formally identified.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Police have received unconfirmed reports that another swimmer may be missing and are investigating.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Related Posts

Bunnings defends use of facial…

Jacky

Jailed tennis ace Boris Becker could be…

Jacky

Marvel fans are thrilled with the…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Alamaddine fake Covid certificates: Gang…

Jacky

How three Sydney schools which were…

Jacky

Wealthy Minneapolis neighborhood…

Jacky
1 of 80

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More