Woman’s body is found by dog walker six hours after car ‘ploughed into tree’

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead by the side of a road – six hours after officers attended an accident in which she was believed to have been involved.

Police arrived on the scene after a car went off the road early Saturday morning, plowed through a fence and crashed into a tree.

However, a woman, believed to have been a passenger, was not found until a dog walker discovered her body 80 meters from the site hours later.

Staffordshire Police said a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving. Both have since been released on police conditional bail.

The force added that it had referred itself to the police watchdog about the incident in Stretton, on the outskirts of Burton-upon-Trent.

Yesterday there were cards and bouquets on the grassy berm, with one reading: ‘Fly high. All my Love.’

A 39-year-old woman, who lives close to the crime scene, said: ‘It’s a real tragedy. The thought of her laying there so close to us for so long, possibly while she was still alive, is so sad. My husband went to work at 6:30 that morning and must have driven past her. But it was clearly still dark, so he wouldn’t have seen her. Whatever happened, it’s a real shame. Nobody should die like that.’

In a statement, a police spokesperson said officers found an abandoned Vauxhall Corsa after reports of a collision at 12:50 p.m.

At 7:25 a.m., they were called to a roadside near the crime scene after the woman’s body was found.

Paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service pronounced her dead at the scene.

On Saturday, the force described her death as “sudden” and said the investigation was continuing. It added that her next of kin have been informed and supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson said: “A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the involvement of the police in the initial crash investigation.”

Police also reminded the public “not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident as it is an ongoing police investigation” and urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Last night, the IOPC said it was “aware of an incident” and awaited further information from Staffordshire Police.