Woman’s body found floating at Gold Coast Broadwater, Queensland

A woman has been found dead in a Gold Coast waterway.

Her body was spotted 1 km north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Broadwater at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency services have retrieved the body and the police have launched an investigation.

“Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” a Queensland Police Department spokesman said.

“There is no further information available.”

Police have not yet released how the body ended up in the water.