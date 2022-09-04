WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Woman’s body found floating at Gold Coast Broadwater, Queensland

Australia
By Jacky

Woman found dead floating in Gold Coast waterway under mysterious circumstances

  • Woman’s body found floating in Gold Coast waterway Sunday morning
  • Body spotted in Broadwater before being picked up by emergency services
  • Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death

By Aidan Wondracz For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:56, September 4, 2022 | Updated: 07:56, September 4, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has been found dead in a Gold Coast waterway.

Her body was spotted 1 km north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Broadwater at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency services have retrieved the body and the police have launched an investigation.

The body was spotted 1km north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Broadwater at 7:30am on Sunday (stock image)

The body was spotted 1km north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Broadwater at 7:30am on Sunday (stock image)

“Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” a Queensland Police Department spokesman said.

“There is no further information available.”

Police have not yet released how the body ended up in the water.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mama Mila shares simple three-ingredient…

Jacky

M1 chaos as 12 car pile-up near…

Jacky

Malcolm Turnbull’s appearance at…

Jacky
1 of 4,432

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More