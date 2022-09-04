Woman’s body found floating at Gold Coast Broadwater, Queensland
Woman found dead floating in Gold Coast waterway under mysterious circumstances
- Woman’s body found floating in Gold Coast waterway Sunday morning
- Body spotted in Broadwater before being picked up by emergency services
- Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A woman has been found dead in a Gold Coast waterway.
Her body was spotted 1 km north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Broadwater at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Emergency services have retrieved the body and the police have launched an investigation.
The body was spotted 1km north of the Gold Coast Seaway in Broadwater at 7:30am on Sunday (stock image)
“Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” a Queensland Police Department spokesman said.
“There is no further information available.”
Police have not yet released how the body ended up in the water.