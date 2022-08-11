Woman with ‘wheelie bin teeth’ gets free treatment in Turkey

A woman nicknamed “wheel back teeth” by bullies has regained her smile after a dentist flew her to Turkey for life-changing surgery – when they saw her on TikTok.

Paige Griffin, 26, of Warsall, Birmingham, had been bullied since primary school for her ‘yellow, black and brown’ teeth and the nasty comments continued as an adult.

She said she had “pained herself” about the way her teeth looked, and the bullying got worse when she joined the social media platform TikTok for having one black, one brown and one green tooth.

Paige had almost given up hope when, in May of this year, she received a message from SmileDental – a dentist in Turkey – offering to give her a new set of crowns and porcelain veneers for free – saving her £5,030

Now Paige is happy with the results, despite recent warnings from dentists in the UK warning that the complications could leave patients with huge medical bills to fix shoddy work abroad.

Before and after surgery, Paige’s teeth are now completely transformed after the process and the mum of one from Birmingham says ‘I never thought I could be considered beautiful and now I am’

Depicted as a young girl, Paige was bullied at school for the way her teeth looked and has faced trust issues for most of her life – until now

The mother of one struggled to work as a sales consultant for fear of showing her teeth, and would never smile when her teeth were on display.

She didn’t know what was causing the stain, nor did the dentists she consulted for treatment.

Paige’s social media were bombarded with nasty comments – including ‘yellow teeth’ and ‘teeth in a trash can’ – but some sympathetic followers suggested we set up a GoFundMe page for dental support and Paige successfully raised £400.

A Turkish dentist saw her page and offered to fly her to Turkey for free for a dental procedure that cost more than £5,000.

Total Tooth Transformation: Photographed before and after her dental surgery in Tukey in May this year, Paige couldn’t believe how ‘nice’ some people could be after getting the procedure for free

Over the years, she went to several dentists who could not find a cause for her discolored teeth, and the trolling followed her on social media when she set up a TikTok page, but this led to the dentist’s approach in Turkey.

She flew over for the life-changing surgery with her partner, Rhys, 21, an ex-army officer and drainage engineer, on May 31 — which also saw nine fillings and two teeth removed.

The Turkish dentists told Paige that the real cause of the discolored teeth was due to gum disease, which had been neglected by Paige’s previous dentists.

She is now overjoyed with the results and said she can finally smile with confidence for the first time in her life.

The stay-at-home mother said, “I was amazed that a stranger could be so kind.

“I feel like I finally have my smile back.

Paige during the surgery process at Smile Dental in Turkey, her natural teeth were shaved so that oral surgeons could place veneer on top

Paige returned home on June 8 and surprised her followers on TikTok live with her new smile. She said: ‘For the first time, the haters were drowned out by positive support and compliments.

‘All my life I’ve refused to smile with my teeth on display, but now I can’t stop beaming.

‘Turkish teeth’ trend leaves thousands of Britons with dead stumps, abscesses and serious dental problems: NHS pays for repairs of many flying for cheap crowns and veneers, fueled by dream for a perfect reality TV smile The dental trend known as ‘Turkey teeth’, which involves traveling abroad to receive drastic, cost-effective treatment, leaves thousands of Britons facing painful complications. The latest cosmetic craze, made popular by stars like Katie Price and Love Island’s Jack Fincham, involves filing teeth to pins and replacing them with crowns or veneers. The procedure, which leaves patients with Hollywood smiles, is being sparked on social media under the hashtag #Turkeyteeth which has been viewed more than 100 million times. But a recent BBC documentary looked at the fallout and asked whether the risks really outweigh the savings on cheaper treatment, with UK dentists warning the complications could leave patients with huge medical bills to fix shoddy work. A number of dentists questioned on behalf of the BBC said some of the repair work was being provided by the NHS. Meanwhile, a private clinic has urged patients to make sure they know what they’re getting after being approached by customers who had been sold veneers but who had been given the much more aggressive option of crowns. The Harley Street Smile Clinic in London said they had been overrun with young people suffering from severe infections, intense long-term pain, infected gums or decaying teeth as a result of the procedure. dr. Maurice Johannes, chief dentist at Harley Street Smile Clinic, added in a blog post: ‘I cannot stress enough that people need to be 100% clear about exactly what they are signing up for when they go abroad for cosmetic dental treatment. “Although patients have the impression that they have veneers, in reality crowns are placed, which means a much more aggressive tooth reduction.”

“I’ve never had the slightest bit of luck, so at first I didn’t believe them when they reached out.

“It totally changed my life.”

After she joined Tiktok in April 2021, hate and “nasty comments” about her teeth flooded her profile.

Paige said, “For years, people said I had trash can teeth—because I had black, brown, and green.

“I just wanted to be liked and liked, and my teeth kept me from finding love and friendships.

“I was tormented and hated myself.”

In May 2022, Paige received a message from SmileDental, a dental practice in Turkey, who offered to give her a new set of crowns and veneers for free.

SmileDental acknowledged the suffering Paige had to endure online and wanted to help as much as possible.

Despite initially being reluctant and thinking it was a scam, she soon felt confident to accept the offer after checking their 69.7k Instagram following and realizing it was legit.

Paige was told the total cost was around £5,030 and that “she had nothing to worry about”.

She said, “I never thought I’d ever be able to afford such an expensive surgery.

“I was shocked at how much the whole procedure would have cost.”

In May 2022, Paige flew to Turkey with partner Rhys and was greeted at the airport by one of the drivers or the dentist.

“I felt like a celebrity — they had a sign and stuff,” she said.

The TikToker said she had nine filings and two teeth pulled before the trial began.

She said, “My teeth were filed and a day later I got veneer.”

After a few weeks back in the UK, Paige highlighted the noticeable change in her confidence.

“I can smile at strangers in Tesco with confidence,” she explained.

“I can take pictures and laugh with my son for the first time.”

We reached out to SmileDental Turkey to comment on their experience with Paige.

The senior patient coordinator, Hasan Sar*tekelir, organized the flights, surgery and hotel for Paige.

He said: ‘We had an incredible experience, so did she.

“We tried to empathize with her.

‘The process actually started with a coincidence, and very parallel to our objectives as a company.

“We just wanted to be a figure in her life, part of her beautiful smile.”