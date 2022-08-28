Woman with one big boob and one little one is a hit on OnlyFans after embracing natural body

A woman with a breast much bigger than the other has revealed how she turned down surgery and embraced her unconventional body — and now has nearly 10,000 subscribers on OnlyFans.

Imogen Grace, 26, of Northwich, Cheshire, noticed during her teens that one of her breasts grew much faster than the other – and has faced bullying from people online and in person.

At age 18, after years of using “chicken fillets” to fill the hole in her bra, Imogen made a U-turn and decided to accept her natural body, rejecting doctors’ surgery to equalize her breast size.

Now she wears a size 38H bra to accommodate the larger breasts, while the smaller one – estimated to be half the size – is in the half-full cup on the other side.

The beautiful brunette was offered surgery as a teenager, but said no, deciding she would love her body the way it was meant to be — and she now regularly shares bikini photos of herself with her fans.

She explained that she was in high school when she first realized her body was developing at a different pace: “I was only 11 when I went through puberty and my breasts came out pretty early.

“I was in year eight when I started noticing that I had bigger breasts than everyone else, but one was significantly bigger.

“It came to about 11 years of high school and I told my mom who took me to the doctors and they weren’t shocked at all. They just said I would grow into it, but I’d come back at 18 if I didn’t and I could have surgery.’

However, she was quick to tell her mother that she was not keen on the idea of ​​going under the surgeon’s knife.

“There was something that bothered me that I felt like I didn’t want surgery. I just didn’t feel like the size difference bothered me.”

She now says she’s raking in the cash with her unique look at the platform, amassed 10,000 followers since launching her own content during the pandemic — instead of listening to cruel jokes about her body from critics, the model has nicknamed herself who makes mistakes on the comedic side.

Imogen has called herself the ‘Queen of Odd Baps’. She has received cruel comments about her appearance via TikTok – with people calling her Biggie Smalls or Nemo, but saying she laughs at it and feels more confident than ever.

She says the partners she’s been with “always love the different sizes — they’ve said it’s the best of both worlds!”

Imogen, who grew up in Manchester, said: ‘When I went on TikTok I established my niche of strange boobs and that’s now my niche on OnlyFans.

“I was offered surgery to make them even better when I was 18, but my breasts didn’t bother me so much that I wanted surgery, so I lived with it.

“I’ve had partners and they weren’t scared by it, I wasn’t scared by it, so I don’t see the point in correcting something that doesn’t really bother me.

‘Everyone has an opinion about my breasts. I get a lot of nasty comments, but I just scroll through. If it’s really bad, I’ll block them.

Ever since Imogen started TikTok, her OnlyFans have just skyrocketed. I went from about 250 subscribers to just under 10,000 after one of my videos got 3.5 million views.

Is it normal for one breast to be bigger than the other? According to Very good health 91 percent of women have breasts that are not symmetrical. The condition is called juvenile hypertrophy when one breast is significantly larger than the other. Many people seek surgery to correct the juvenile hypertrophy and make the breasts a similar size.

‘I often get ‘Biggie Smalls’ or ‘Nemo’ and I laugh at it – I think it’s funny!

“When I go to my friends’ house, we scroll through the comments and laugh at the weird jokes.

“I feel like we’re all unique, we all look different, and that’s what makes us who we are.

“Just own it, own your body – own your breasts!”

Imogen started webcam modeling when she was 19 after her sister told her about a TV show she had been watching about the industry.

She did that until the first lockdown in March 2020 and noticed the webcam work drying up, with models moving to OnlyFans.

She added: ‘I don’t know what cup size my smaller breasts are because if you are measured for a bra they measure around the entire bust. It is not the case to measure the breasts separately.

‘To make it more comfortable, I’ve used ‘chicken fillets’ to fill in the gap on my smaller breasts, and I’ve used socks, but now I don’t use anything anymore.

“It’s not uncomfortable. Maybe I just got used to it; it just feels normal to me.

“People think it offends me because I get girls and guys commenting on them in defense, but it doesn’t affect me the way they think. It doesn’t hurt my feelings, it’s just funny.

“Girls contacted me saying they had the same breasts as me and that they were really bothered by that, so they had to have surgery. I’ve never experienced that.

“I think it has given me more confidence to do OnlyFans! I’ll keep doing it for a while, I don’t plan to stop anytime soon. I’m going to do it for a few more years.

“I’m only 26, and I know there are people doing it at 40 with their own niches, so I don’t want to stop anytime soon.”