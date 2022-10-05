Woman with multiple sclerosis misdiagnosed for 13 YEARS, told by doctors pain was due to 'exercise'

A woman with multiple sclerosis said she had been misdiagnosed for 13 years and told by doctors to “exercise” or make herself a “mixed drink” to help her severe pain.

Lindsay Cohen Karp, 39, a children’s author from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said she had been plagued with “debilitating fatigue, mobility problems and pain” for more than a decade.

She eventually became “unable to walk” because her stamina was so low — but medical professionals couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her.

After 13 years of searching for an answer, in 2018 she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a disease in which the immune system eats away the protective covering of nerves, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body.

And though she feared what the disease would do to her body, Lindsay recalled feeling an “overwhelming relief” after being left in the dark about what was wrong with her for so many years.

What is Multiple Sclerosis? In MS, the immune system attacks the protective layer of your nerves

This causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body

Ultimately, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves

Symptoms include: numbness or weakness in your extremities, electric shocks that occur with certain neck movements, tremors, lack of coordination, vision problems, slurred speech, fatigue, dizziness, and problems with sexual, bowel, or bladder function

Some people with MS may lose the ability to walk on their own, while others may experience long periods of remission with no new symptoms

There is no cure for multiple sclerosis. However, treatments can help speed recovery from seizures, alter the course of the disease and manage symptoms

Source: MayoClinic

“I thought I would dangle on the edge of the undiagnosed mountain for the rest of my existence,” she wrote in a recent essay for Insider.

The mother of two said she visited numerous doctors in an effort to find out what was wrong with her — and she even traveled to other states.

“I had an unnecessary breast exam because the doctor asked for it,” she recalls.

‘[Another] the doctor told me there was no answer to be had as my body continued to deteriorate until just existence was a struggle.

“The futile suggestions ranged from exercise to psychotherapy to a mixed drink, as if Smirnoff with a splash of cranberry juice could stop my body from deteriorating.”

On her blogshe explained that while “walking and standing were difficult,” she eventually “learned to live with her new body.”

“I had to walk a little bit, sit and rest, and then do some more,” she explained.

“My legs ached and felt like they were running out of energy, like a car with an almost empty gas tank.

“I was poked, poked, and poked again. Constantly performing lab work was my new normal.

“Somewhere deep in my overloaded brain, a voice told me to live my life. A glimmer of hope assured me that my ongoing medical search would eventually lead to a diagnosis.”

Then, after 13 years, everything changed when a doctor performed an MRI and noticed “white spots” on the image of her brain.

“These are areas of demyelination,” she recalled telling her in her Insider essay. “Your spinal fluid showed signs of inflammation. What we are dealing with here is multiple sclerosis.’

After 13 years of searching for an answer, she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018

Lindsay (seen with her husband and children) recalled feeling “overwhelming relief” after being left in the dark about what was wrong with her for years.

Lindsay started taking medication for the condition, which made her body go back to “what it once was.” And while she still has flare-ups, she said she’s “finally recognizing herself again”

She said that “his words filled her brain” felt like “carbonated soda from a soda, bubbling through her head and choking her thoughts.”

‘It was a good day. An answer meant treatment, and I deserved that more than anything,” she explained.

Now the writer (seen as a baby with her mother) said she thinks about the doctor who eventually gave her a diagnosis “every day”, explaining that he is the only reason why her “life still exists” and that her two sons ‘a mother’

He spoke definitively, as if 13 years without a diagnosis for symptoms such as debilitating fatigue, mobility problems and pain was just a big misunderstanding.

“The idea that one simple test would give me the answer I’d been missing for 13 years seemed like a dream.”

Lindsay started taking medication for the condition, which made her body go back to “what it once was.” And while she still has flare-ups, she said she’s “finally recognizing herself.”

Now, the writer said she thinks about the doctor who eventually gave her a diagnosis “every day,” explaining that he’s the only reason her “life still exists” and that her two sons “have a mother.”

‘I think about him every day. I remember his kind nature and his ability to think outside the box,” she concluded.

“I acknowledge my appreciation that the universe has connected me with him and allowed him to guide me as I begin my MS journey.

“Without him I certainly would still not have a diagnosis, be unable to walk and have no stamina to continue. Without him my boys wouldn’t have a mother.

“Not many people can say that their lives exist because of one good person. I can. And I will never forget it.’

She is now working on a memoir detailing her experiences, and often talks about living with MS on her blog.

On her blog, she talked about not being able to participate in certain physical activities with her kids

She said that while she “cannot participate in every family activity,” she has “found activities to suit her skill level.”

“There will always be days I spend on the sidelines,” she wrote. ‘But I hope the times I’m present will be happy and strong in their minds’

In one post, she talked about not being able to participate in certain physical activities with her children.

“I can’t participate in every family activity,” she said. “The truth is that my children will remember events without me, and while I am relieved that they can have these experiences with my husband, in part I mourn the memories that I will never be a part of.”

While there are some things she can’t do, such as walking, she said she’s found “activities that suit her level,” such as cycling.

“When I’m on my bike, I feel like my body is disease-free,” she continued.

“The weakness I feel while walking disappears when I kick forward. With the wind in my face and my children beside me, we now form family memories that they will never forget. And luckily I am part of these memories.

“There will always be days I spend on the sidelines. My kids will remember that occasionally I couldn’t attend important milestones or adventures.

“But I hope the times I’m present will be happy and strong in their minds.

“Living with MS sometimes means missing out on wonderful days in my children’s lives, but it also means that the moments I’m present are much more meaningful. And that makes it all worth it.’