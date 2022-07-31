Woman with ‘face blindness’ can’t recognise her own children and husband

A woman who can’t recognise her husband or children’s faces – and sometimes even struggles to identify herself in photos – due to an unusual condition has revealed how people thought she was just ‘up herself’.

Lulu Rose, who lives near Auckland, suffers from prosopagnosia – also known as ‘face blindness’ that affects about one in 50 people.

While Lulu can see faces as normal, she can’t remember them – even if she’s seen them hundreds of times.

Instead, she uses other factors like a person’s voice and smell to identify them.

Lulu has lived with the condition unknowingly for most of her life, thinking it was normal until 10 years ago, when, aged 40, she overheard someone discussing the condition on TV.

‘Growing up I didn’t realise it wasn’t something that other people have,’ she told FEMAIL.

‘Ten years ago, I was with someone who was watching TV and this person was discussing how they were working in an office and when someone wasn’t at their desk, they couldn’t find them.

‘My ears pricked up – I’d had the exact same experience.

‘The person on TV then talked about meeting people at the airport. He was saying he had trouble.

‘I had a huge revelation. Someone had put it into words what I’d always felt.

While she can see faces as normal, Lulu (centre, pictured with friends) can’t remember them, even if she’s seen them hundreds of times

‘I googled it afterwards, and there was still a fair bit of information out there.

‘I then did an online test. The results said I had that said I had face blindness, and I told my family and friends.

‘They all said “no wonder” we always thought you were up yourself or too lazy to learn faces’.

What is prosopagnosia? Prosopagnosia, or face blindness, is a disorder of face perception where the ability to recognize faces is impaired, while the ability to recognize other objects may be relatively intact. The term originally referred to a condition following acute brain damage. About two per cent of the population suffer from some sort of facial blindness Few successful therapies have so far been developed for affected people, although individuals often learn to use ‘piecemeal’ or ‘feature by feature’ recognition strategies. This may involve secondary clues such as clothing, gait, hair colour, body shape, and voice. Because the face seems to function as an important identifying feature in memory, it can also be difficult for people with this condition to keep track of information about people, and socialise normally with others.

Lulu, who works as a flight attendant, often recognises people by their voice, what they’re wearing, or from context.

Sometimes, if a person has a distinctive feature – such a big eyebrows or colourful glasses – she’ll remember them that way.

‘I won’t say I have super powers, but I definitely have a heightened sense for voices’, she said.

Growing up, Lulu found it extra difficult to recognise her friends as their faces changed.

She’d recognise them from the shoes they wore, and the hair ties they’d use.

‘One would always have a green hair tie, another would use pink baubles, another had sandals’.

Today, she still uses a lot of context clues.

‘If I walk into my house and a man who is 50-odd years old and is standing there, he’s most likely my husband.

‘If we got to a café and there are four men of his age in similar clothing, I couldn’t tell who he was.

‘It’s like a game of Guess Who.

‘I scan them quickly and deduce.

‘Most of the time, he’ll look at me and smile and I’ll know.

‘But sometimes he plays tricks on me and ignore me. There have been many awkward times where I’ve sat down with strangers.

‘I use to sneak up behind and hug people, and I’ve done that with the wrong person before.

‘But now I never make the first move, I never smile at anyone on the street.’

Lulu can’t recognise her children or husband in a photo – and would struggle to even pick herself out of a line-up.

‘If I remember the outfit, or it being taken, I’d be able to know it was me,’ she said.

‘Every time I meet someone I tell them beforehand “I’m wearing a red coat , black top” but they’ll never say something similar back.

Lulu (pictured) also says that her children Lena, 29, and Alex, 31, would play tricks on her when they were teenagers.

‘My first husband – who I had my two children with – would get frustrated.

‘He knew everyone, he was the mayor of neighbourhood and didn’t like it when I couldn’t remember everyone we met.

‘Whenever we watched TV as a family, I’d get lost, we’d have to rewind and everyone would gang up on me.

‘But my second husband – I’d met him already when I was diagnosed – so he understands better. He’ll pause the TV every 15 minutes to make sure I understand what’s going on.;

Lulu also says that her children Lena, 29, and Alex, 31, would play tricks on her when they were teenagers.

‘When they were little it wasn’t so bad, I didn’t know it was a thing.

‘It was only when they got older and started dressing themselves, so I didn’t recognise their clothes, that they’d play tricks.

Growing up, Lulu (pictured with her husband) found it difficult to recognise her friends as their faces changed. She’d recognise them from the shoes they wore, and the hair ties they’d use

‘They would walk past me in crowds.

‘My daughter use to have the same group of friends come round from high school.

‘I’d recognise them by different features, there was a blonde one, a tall one, etc.

‘I’d assign their names a feature, one was Matt with the hat.

‘One time she had him over, but he wasn’t wearing the that, and I said “you have to introduce me to your friend” and she said “Mum that’s Matt, you’ve met him heaps of times”.’

Dramatic hair cuts and makeovers can also leave Lulu confused.

‘There was a guy at my university with long hair and a beard,’ she says.

‘One day he came and had a short hair and no beard.

‘And I didn’t recognise him!

‘It took talking to him every day for a week to realise it was the same person.’

Lulu hasn’t been to the doctor as ‘there’s nothing they can to do about it’.

‘I haven’t told people until recently, the main reason I want to tell my story is there are so many people with it that have sad reclusive lives. They won’t go out and meet people because of the embarrassment.

‘To my knowledge I haven’t met anyone else with it.

‘But I joined a Facebook group after I recognised someone by their feet.

‘I told them they were similar to someone else’s feet and they called me a “freak”.

‘But that’s a good way to recognise people when you live in a place like New Zealand where people are often barefoot.

‘There’s varying degrees of it, some people can’t recognise themselves in the mirror, mine is really just mild to moderate.’

