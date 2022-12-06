Woman with Alzheimer’s went missing for 2 days after exiting American Airlines flight

<!–

A woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disappeared from a Miami airport after stepping off the plane without her airline-provided escort.

Born in Colombia, María Velásquez, 63, lives in Connecticut and flew from Massachusetts to Miami on Saturday to spend the holidays with her family.

When she landed at Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade police said Velásquez “unintentionally missed the personnel who were supposed to assist her” after she arrived at the gate.

Her son, Jonathan Vanegas, told Miami news outlets that he had made arrangements with American Airlines to arrange for someone to escort Velásquez to a relative who would pick her up.

But she went missing – before showing up two days later on Monday.

“(I) had painful hours, suffering, thinking she was cold, hungry, that she was confused, that she was cold,” Vanegas said. “(Had) anxiety about how she was going to sleep.”

Surveillance cameras from Miami International Airport showed Velásquez walking past the person waiting to transport her in a wheelchair.

Holding a black jacket, Velásquez walked through the airport terminal and outside the terminal entrance before disappearing.

On Monday morning, a Good Samaritan spotted Velásquez on the street and noticed she was wearing a medical wristband before alerting police.

Vanegas said American Airlines should be found guilty of his mother leaving the airport unattended.

“For me, it was American’s negligence because it was in the system that she had Alzheimer’s,” he said. “My mother got off the plane, but no one was looking at her.”