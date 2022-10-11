Woman with a metal dog collar soldered to her neck escapes kidnapper’s Missouri home

A terrified woman with a collar soldered around her neck fled a dilapidated house where she had been imprisoned for about a month and told shocked neighbors that she had been held as a sex slave.

The woman fled the home of 39-year-old Tim Haslett in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and approached two neighbors for help, claiming she had been raped and beaten.

Haslett, a father of one, is said to have held and imprisoned the unknown woman for up to a month before fleeing from his alleged clutches.

Weak and frail, with a metal shock collar around her neck, the woman ran to several neighbors’ doors and begged for help, as her voice was nothing more than a soft whisper.

Lisa Johnson, who lives nearby, saw the approximately 100-pound woman covered in bruises as she struggled to crawl up her porch stairs on Friday.

“She didn’t have much of a voice,” Johnson said KSHB News. “It was more of a light ‘help me’ than anything.”

Johnson rushed to call the police because the imprisoned woman insisted he would kill [them] both” before fleeing to another neighbor’s house and getting help. She suspected the victim had been imprisoned since September.

Excelsior Springs police told DailyMail.com that the initial search of Haslett’s home has been completed, but they are holding the crime scene in case they discover new evidence that will allow them to return to the house.

“As we search for evidence of kidnapping and rape, we are also looking for signs of other kidnappings that have taken place along the way,” a police spokesman said.

The victim also told police that there may have been two other victims The Kansas City star.

Tim Haslett, a father of one, was arrested Friday and charged with rape and premeditated kidnapping of a woman he allegedly turned into his sex slave

The unidentified woman was reportedly held in the basement of his home on the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue for about a month before she was able to flee Friday morning.

Police were investigating after a phone call about the woman on Friday. The woman had run to several neighbors’ houses to ask for help

Lisa Johnson (left) was the first to offer help to the victim. The victim then got scared and ran to the house of an elderly woman whose granddaughter Ciara Tharp (right) said she got to her right on time

An elderly woman immediately opened the door for the victim after hearing her scream outside.

“She heard a woman screaming and knocking on the door, so she opened the door and the lady said, ‘You have to help me, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held captive,'” family member Ciara of the elderly woman Tharp told KSHB News.

“My grandmother saw she was weak,” Tharp explained. “She didn’t have many clothes on. She said she had a metal collar around her neck and could see the ligature marks around her wrists.”

Along with the shock collar, the victim appeared to have duct tape around her neck that may have been around her mouth previously.

The elderly woman rushed to offer the victim a blanket and fed her.

“It’s possible my grandmother got her home just in time,” Tharp said.

The woman was held captive in the 300th ward of Old Orchard Avenue

Police continue to perpetuate the scene as they look for the possibility of more victims

Others later said they never saw their kidnapping neighbor come out often or even stopped to talk to him.

“I’ve seen him walking down the street with his kid every now and then,” neighbor Tim Grover told KSHB News.

It is unclear how long the investigation will last, as police are looking for more victims.

Neighbor Susan White noticed the scene Saturday as police gathered evidence.

“It’s a small town,” White said The Kansas City star. “We’ve been here forever, and the last month and a half for this town has been absolutely insane.”

White said the rape victim’s discovery was “shocking” after she was unaware of her neighbor’s actions.

“It’s just so crazy,” White said. ‘That could have been me. That could have been my daughter.’

She said she couldn’t rest when the police lit up her room. Police will determine whether she should return to the crime scene if more evidence is found.