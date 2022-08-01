Woman who’s fed up with her ‘gropey’ husband divides opinion

A woman has sparked a heated debate after complaining that her husband is “groping and nagging her for sex.”

Go to the UK Parenting Forum mom, the woman explained that she has been turned off by her “horny teen” husband with whom she “forces herself” to have sex once a week.

She said he wants more and is constantly spitting dirty remarks at her, slapping her bottom when she bends over and putting his hand between her legs as she lifts her feet up.

Commentators were divided with some describing her husband’s action as sexual abuse and saying she should leave him.

However, others said they don’t match and that another partner with a similar sex drive might be flattered by the attention.

Explaining her predicament, the woman wrote: “I’m actually tired of my husband groping and nagging me about sex.

“We have sex maybe once a week and even then I have to force myself. He says twice a week is the norm for most married couples. I do not agree.

“If I bend over, he has to slap me. It wasn’t a problem in the beginning of our relationship, but now it just annoys me. Especially when he’s doing it around our son (which he knows I don’t like!).

“When I go to the kitchen to wash the dishes, he’ll follow me and want a full-on cuddle party. When I say I’m going to take a shower, he makes a rude remark.

Commentators insisted the woman is being coerced and assaulted and advised her to consider leaving her husband, at the very least telling him that his actions are not acceptable

“If we are a family in the living room watching children’s programs, he will make a nasty remark to me. It doesn’t turn me on. It irritates me.

‘I can’t put my feet up on him on the couch without him thinking I’m having sex and trying to put his hands between my legs! If I reject him, he acts like an injured puppy!

“I was very honest with him last night and told him that the more he has left, the less I want it. He said if he didn’t ask he would never get it because I’ve only started having sex twice in the past two/three months (true!).

“I just told him to be less full of it. This morning it was as if the conversation had never happened.

“He who acts like a horny teen all the time actually gives me the creeps.”

Some commentators were shocked by the man’s “abhorrent” behavior and said the woman was sexually assaulted in her own home.

“Anytime he touches you sexually when you don’t want to, it’s assault,” one person wrote. ‘Rape b*****d. All that coercion and poaching when he’s not allowed to touch you is sexual abuse.’

Another told her to use the words “sexual harassment” when confronting him to get the message across, saying, “He needs to know what a pervert he is to you.”

One said they would abstain from sex altogether until he lets go of his 1920s attitude and no longer sees his wife as his “property.”

However, she added that she would consider leaving him anyway, especially since he behaves like that in front of their child.

Other commenters emphasized that some couples like to be more tactful and talk dirty to each other and that there is nothing inherently wrong with that.

However, others argued that it is a case of a mismatched partnership, saying that some people have a more sexually charged relationship.

“There are many women who like to be very grumpy and talk dirty to their partners,” one wrote.

“It has nothing to do with possession or being perverted. It’s just how some people show their affection. Your normal is not necessarily someone else’s normal.’

A fellow commentator added that while his way of expressing his needs is “immature,” not thinking that wanting sex twice a week isn’t an exaggeration.

“If you still find him attractive and want to have sex with him, you need to have a serious conversation and clarify what you do find arousing.”

A woman in her 60s agreed with the poster, saying, “Twice a week isn’t much. I’d be really upset if that’s all I have.

“If you don’t want to have sex with your man at all, he’d be forgiven for looking elsewhere.”

“My husband and I are very cranky and sensitive,” added another. “He clearly still finds you attractive. I feel sorry for the poor sod. You’d better leave and let him find someone more of his level.’