Woman who went off birth control for the first time in six years details WITHDRAWL symptoms

A 21-year-old who came off hormonal birth control for six years has opened up about the debilitating ‘withdrawal symptoms’ she has struggled with since removing her vaginal ring.

Abigail Martin, a photographer and social media influencer, has documented her experience with post-birth control syndrome (PBCS) on TikTokwhere she has more than 883,000 followers.

She claimed she has suffered from insomnia, nausea, painful cramps and increased anxiety to the point of panic attacks because her hormones are “so out of whack”.

“Why isn’t anyone talking about this?” she asked in her latest clip. ‘Because I’m a week off birth control and have been through the damn king this week, let me tell you.’

Martin had been without birth control for three days when she posted her first video, explaining that she started using NuvaRing after her mother found out she was sexually active at the age of 15. At that time she had only had her period for two years.

TikTokers recalled experiencing some common side effects such as cramps, mood swings and decreased libido, but were mostly happy with it.

Martin had been on it for five years when she was reportedly forced to switch to EluRyng because her health insurance no longer covered NuvaRing.

“It’s been literal hell,” she said. ‘My mood is completely unstable 24/7. I can’t predict how I’m going to feel in five seconds.’

Martin added that she was nauseous ‘every single day’ and had ‘crazy amounts of anxiety’, which are side effects of EluRyng.

She noted that she suffers from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and panic disorder (PD), but she insisted it had never been this bad before.

“It got to the point where I was like, ‘F**k this, I’m taking it out,'” she said.

Martin claimed that her symptoms only worsened after she removed the vaginal ring mid-cycle. Within three days, she also started spotting, which is a common side effect of stopping hormonal birth control.

However, she was initially optimistic about getting off her birth control because she was on it for most of her teenage years and throughout her adult life.

“I’m kind of excited to see how it works or how I feel because I really don’t know how I’m going to get out of it,” she explained. “But I’m also really nervous because I don’t know how I’m going to be.”

After a five-day break from her birth control, she filmed a follow-up video in which she said she had to go to urgent care because her nausea had gotten to the point where she couldn’t eat.

Martin said the nausea was particularly stressful for her because she has emetophobia, a severe fear of vomiting.

In her latest video, she inferred that she is suffering from post-birth control syndromewhich can occur when a person stops taking hormonal contraceptives.

Martin later returned to acute care to treat her insomnia as she battled nausea, ‘crippling’ spasms and mood swings

Dr. Aviva Romm coined the term in her 2008 book ‘Botanical Medicine for Women’s Health’, suggesting that it can cause some people to experience irregular periods and other symptoms in the months after they stop using hormonal birth control.

However, despite the anecdotal evidence that the syndrome exists, there are no scientific studies to confirm that it is a real condition, and it is not widely recognized in the medical community.

“Basically my symptoms have been extreme anxiety to the point of panic attacks nonstop every day. No sleep, like at all. I actually had to go to the ER yesterday to get sleeping pills because I didn’t sleep for three days,” explained Martin.

‘I had the worst period of my life, I’ve never felt so bad, to the point where the cramps were absolutely debilitating [and] random waves of nausea all the time. I think it’s just because my hormones are balancing themselves’.

Martin also feared she was suffering from dehydration because she had been crying and not drinking enough water.

She said she had to take a yoga class, meet with an acupuncturist and get an IV while trying to get rid of her symptoms. She also wanted to meet with a hormone therapist, but had difficulty finding one with availability.

Martin advised anyone considering stopping birth control to consult a naturopath or hormone specialist first ‘because it’s a shame’.

This isn’t the first time the influencer has taken to TikTok to voice her issues with being prescribed birth control in the US

Martin made headlines over the summer after claiming a Walgreens worker at an unnamed store refused to refill her birth control prescription because of her religious beliefs.

Her recent videos about post-birth control syndrome struck a chord with viewers, who took to the comments to share their own stories.

‘I’m soo GLAD you’re sharing this!!!!!! My experience was the worst experience of my life. It gets better!’ wrote a person.

‘You’re not alone. I went through the same thing, added another. ‘You do the right things and a specialist will be able to help. Keep going.’

‘It’s the anxiety and NAUSEA for me omg!’ another shared. ‘I was on bc for 5 years and this is what gets me the most right now.’