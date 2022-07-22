Woman who weighed 27 stone pays £9,000 for gastric band surgery and loses 14 stone

A woman who couldn’t ride a roller coaster because she weighed 27 has lost half her body weight after gastric cuff surgery at the age of 20.

Stephanie Smith, 22, of Ashford, Kent, ate so much in her teens that her parents put locks on the fridge.

The turning point finally came after a trip to Thorpe Park when her growing waistline prevented her from going on many of the attractions.

The shop assistant paid £9,000 for stomach surgery and now weighs just 13 stone, while her dress size has dropped from a size 28 to a 12.

Stephanie Smith, 22, of Ashford, Kent, used to eat so much that she often felt nauseous. At her heaviest, she weighed 24, but dropped to 13 and a size 12 after gastric banding. Pictured: Stephanie before (left) and after the procedure (right)

Feeling more confident and energetic: Stephanie after her dramatic weight loss. The 22-year-old said undergoing the procedure is the ‘best decision she’s ever made’

Stephanie said, “At one point there were two people who tried to push the safety bar over me and it wouldn’t. Then I decided enough was enough.’

She explained why she weighed so much and continued, “Food completely took over my life. I was not at all ashamed when it came to food. No diets worked.

“People think gastric surgery is a hoax, but it was anything but. Something drastic had to be done.’

Stephanie attributes her weight gain to family problems and a death she had to endure at age 12.

Before that, she said she was of average size and not a “big kid.” However, by using food as a coping mechanism, Steph says she started eating huge amounts.

She said, ‘I would go to the bakery near school and eat a cake. A few days later I would eat two pies. Then a whole pack of cookies.

“I remember going in there and buying a whole Swiss roll and eating it. I had no limits.

Steph says her overeating was due to emotional issues, including deaths, and using birth control, which she says caused her appetite to increase. Pictured, Stephanie before her weight loss

Stephanie says gastric band placement was the ‘best’ decision of her life

“Food was in my head all day every day. I thought about what I would eat for lunch, what Mom would cook for dinner, what I would sneak in between meals. It was constant and my life revolved around food.

“I told myself to eat until I was really full. In reality, that meant eating until I felt sick.’

After dropping out of school and finding a job in a grocery store, Steph started her days with a well-intentioned breakfast of toast, scrambled eggs, and avocado.

But she said, ‘Then it went downhill. Within half an hour I had a huge bar of Dairy Milk.

‘Then I would search the cupboards for everything I could get my hands on. Packages of chips, cake. Lunch would come and I’d have two sandwiches, then I’d be in the freezer looking for more.

“I remember eating frozen pudding from the freezer one day. I would eat mommy’s healthy dinner and then just go to my room and eat and eat.

“It got so bad that when I was 15 or 16 my parents put a lock on the fridge and the kitchen cupboards.”

At the age of 15, Steph’s parents were forced to put a lock on the kitchen cabinets. Pictured, Steph before her weight loss surgery

But even that didn’t stop Stephanie’s appetite.

She started using birth control in her mid-teens and noticed that her appetite increased when she used the birth control implant.

She gained a tremendous amount of weight during her teenage years and soon found herself struggling physically.

She said, “Even though I didn’t have any medical problems, it was almost like doctors were confused as to why I didn’t have high blood pressure or any of that stuff.

“I’d take a shower on a hot day, come out and be sweaty by the time I’d dried myself. Then I would have to go back in.

“Simple things that people take for granted were very difficult. Things like getting out of breath from the stairs or bending over to tie my shoes.’

Ultimately, Steph had a body mass index (BMI) of 56, compared to the NHS healthy range of 18.5 to 24.9, meaning she was classified as dangerously obese.

But it was the trip to Thorpe Park in the summer of 2020 that was her turning point.

She couldn’t fit many of the rides and said, “Something had to change.”

Steph’s family suggested that since she had tried diets and was always putting on weight, she should consider bariatric surgery.

Steph looks remarkably different after weight loss surgery (pictured) and said she’s gotten more male attention since the procedure

She had surgery 18 months ago at Kent’s Benenden Hospital in December 2020, weighing 27st 2lb. She lost about a stone a month.

Now size 12, she describes the surgery as: ‘the best decision of my life’.

She said: ‘Now I can last two or three days with one ready meal. I still can’t get my head around it.

‘I take a piece of toast for breakfast and don’t eat it. All my meals are small and on side dishes.’

The impact of her drastically reduced portions and the 25,000 steps Steph walks every night to collect orders for a major supermarket has been profound.

She said: ‘I have more energy, my confidence has improved and I put on clothes and feel great. I have the feeling that everything has changed.’

She added: “Although I don’t currently have a partner, I’ve noticed that men are much more interested than they were.

“In a way it’s very sad. I’m the same now as I was then. I haven’t changed and deserve just as much love.’