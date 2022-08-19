Woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer at 30 after doctors REFUSED to give her mammogram

A California woman will likely continue to take chemotherapy for the rest of her life and will never be able to have a child after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer — which had already spread to other parts of her body — after being denied screening when she found initially a bump.

Phelicia La’Bounty, who is now 35, discovered a lump in her breast when she went to the cinema with her boyfriend in 2018. She knew something was wrong, but a first ultrasound found a cyst and nothing more. Suspecting it was much worse, La’Bounty asked for a mammogram, but was refused twice because she was only 29 years old — well below the median age for breast cancer diagnosis.

However, the bump continued to grow, eventually to the point where it affected how she fit into her clothes. When she returned to the doctor months later, now at age 30, she was finally given a mammogram — and then she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. It had also spread to her lungs, lymph nodes, and sternum at the time.

La’Bounty’s cancer has gone into remission in the years since, but she will have to continue a lifetime of chemotherapy and hormone blockers to keep it from coming back. She also had to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed, rendering her unable to carry her own child – which she tells DailyMail.com she had previously dreamed of.

Phelicia La’Bounty (pictured), initially found a lump in her breast when she went to the cinema in 2018. Her requests to receive a mammogram were rejected, allowing the lump to grow

La’Bounty underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, including one from a brutal drug called the ‘red devil’

“I was absolutely terrified of cancer, we all know that lumps in breasts are not good and you always think of the worst-case scenario,” La’Bounty told DailyMail.com of when she first discovered the growth.

She went to a free health clinic to get a scan. An ultrasound showed she had a benign cyst.

At the time, she was just 29 years old — well below the median age for breast cancer to start at 62.

La’Bounty also had no family history of breast cancer, and doctors assured her she was likely fine.

“They convinced me that the ultrasound showed nothing that it was completely benign,” she explained.

Yet she still felt that something was not right. La’Bounty was going to make two requests for a mammogram — an X-ray that can detect early-stage breast cancer — but was turned down both times because of her low-risk profile.

“I thought it was unfair that I wasn’t allowed to test because of my age and no family history,” she explains.

“I believed the doctors I was fine.”

The clump would continue to grow for the next eight months. It got to the point where it affected her ability to fit into some clothes.

It had grown to eight inches during that period. She would return to the clinic again, and this time she had a mammogram.

She said that by the way doctors responded, she could tell something serious was going on.

After six months, La’Bounty was tumor free. Her cancer had gone into remission within a year of her diagnosis

She also had to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as part of her treatment, ruining her ability to carry a child one day. La’Bounty says she plans to use a surrogate

Biopsies, a PET scan — an imaging device that can show metabolic activity in a person’s tissue — and MRI confirmed she had stage 4 breast cancer.

It had also spread to her lungs, lymph nodes, and breastbone — possibly because of how long it had gone untreated.

‘[It was] absolutely heartbreaking, as if my soul had lost all its light,” she said of her reaction to the diagnosis.

“It’s almost indescribable, numbing, I was sobbing violently and my friend had to help me walk out of the appointment.”

La’Bounty also felt anger at the situation — knowing this cancer would have been noticed had she been listened to months earlier when she first discovered the growth — but had little time to process the anger because she had to start mimicking immediately. thinking about treatment.

“I was furious but had to put my energy into the appointments to find out how bad it was, and to figure out the next step, the appointments came so quickly and so much that I didn’t really have time to think or process ,’ she said.

She said she had undergone chemotherapy with a drug called the “red devil,” or doxorubicin.

The drug got that nickname because of its bright red color, which also turns a person’s urine and other fluids red in the days after taking it.

It is a hard drug, even by the standards of chemotherapy, causing complete hair loss, nausea, vomiting and can even lead to heart failure.

She underwent six more rounds of chemotherapy with other drugs. Because of the spread, her fallopian tubes and ovaries had to be removed — meaning she could no longer carry a child on her own.

La’Bounty is now using her Tik Tok page to raise awareness about her situation and advise other women on what to do if they find a lump and are told they cannot be screened

The surgeries and chemo even forced her body into early menopause.

Within six months she was found to be tumor free. Her cancer went into remission within a year of starting her treatment.

She told DailyMail.com that she had a PET scan last week that was free of cancer.

La’Bounty will still have to undergo treatment for the rest of her life to ensure she never comes back.

She takes oral chemotherapy drugs for three weeks at a time, before taking two weeks off between treatment periods.

Not being able to carry a child destroyed a dream of hers too, she says:

“I’ve always dreamed of bearing my own children, but that’s no longer an option for me.”

However, she has frozen ten eggs and plans to use a surrogate to have a child in the future.

Breast cancer will be responsible for more than 43,000 deaths by 2022, according to forecasts from the American Cancer Society.

It is the second deadliest cancer in women in America, after only lung cancer. About three percent of American women die from breast cancer.

La’Bounty has documented her experience on her Tik Tok Pagewhere she hopes to raise awareness and help other women who find themselves in similar situations to hers get the help they need.