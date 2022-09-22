Woman who was about to DIVORCE her husband shares video of touching moment that saved her marriage

A woman who was about to divorce her husband has shared a video of the exact moment that saved her marriage.

Mother of two Caitlin Fladager, 28, of Abbotsford, Canada, admitted she thought there was “no hope” for her and her husband, Noah Slomski, 27.

But when she watched a video she’d shot earlier at her son’s birthday celebration and noticed the loving way her husband looked at her, she realized she didn’t want to break up with him after all.

She shared the images that stopped her and Noah from breaking up TikTok last month and it quickly went viral – it got more than seven million views and left a lot of people on the web emotionally.

“My husband and I were so close to a divorce and I thought there was no hope…Until I saw this video I shot of us,” she wrote in the video, staring at the camera, before giving the clip showed that eventually things turned around.

In it, the couple surrounded their little boy as he leaned forward to blow out the birthday candles on his cake.

You could see Noah staring at Caitlin with an admiring look on his face as she looked at her son.

You could see Noah staring at Caitlin with an admiring look on his face as she looked at her son

It’s unclear when Caitlin was considering divorce or when the video was made, but they first started dating as teenagers (pictured) when they were in school together

“I could see the love for me all over his face,” she added in the caption.

She became pregnant at the age of 18 (pictured) and welcomed her daughter Arianna, now nine. Then they welcomed Jack, now seven, together

Many people were moved by TikTok and the story behind it, and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“The way he looked at you is just pure love,” one wrote, while another added, “That look screams how much he loves you. tears [are] I roll over my face seeing this, all girls dream of that look.’

“The way he looked at you,” someone else commented, adding a tearing emoji. “Glad you were able to process everything you went through. Beautiful family.’

“This made me cry, the look in his eyes, you’re his queen,” read a fourth comment.

“Every time I want to give up with my partner, I always remember this video, it really touched my heart,” commented another user.

“This video is simply the sweetest. I hope one day someone will look at me the same way,” wrote another viewer.

‘Girl. That man loves you dearly,” another gushed, while another added, “That’s the purest form of true love that comes from his heart.”

While it’s unclear when Caitlin was considering divorce or when the video that saved their marriage was shot, she revealed in a second TikTok that they first met when they were in school together, and started dating at age 16. .

She became pregnant at the age of 18 and gave birth to their daughter Arianna, now nine. Then they welcomed Jack, now seven, together.