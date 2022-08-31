Woman who ran down man in Queens feud arrested, charged with murder

The run-down driver wanted for mowing down a disabled man who was sitting on a sidewalk in Queens with her car has been arrested and charged with murder.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, saw the 26-year-old suspect, identified Monday as Kiani Phoenix, fatally strike Milton Storch, 59, with her Honda Accord in Rockaway, sparking a two-day manhunt after she fled the scene.

Footage from the crime – which killed Storch and another man with minor back injuries – shows Phoenix driving the four-door sedan onto the sidewalk Storch had been sitting on before suddenly accelerating.

The clip, captured by a nearby security camera, shows the vehicle suddenly lurching forward, urging bystanders to disperse – Storch, however, who needed a walker to get around, was unable to pull away in time and was eventually hit.

Storch, who later died at a nearby hospital as a result of his injuries, was sitting outside the deli he visited on Beach 20th St when he was beaten — then mourned by residents of the largely residential area.

The early morning incident took place just before 7:30 am – and was captured in full by one of the store’s exterior security cameras, aiding the now successful efforts of police to track down the woman.

Police said on Saturday that Storch had been hit, but Phoenix had aimed for another woman – a woman she had argued with in the lead up to the fatal collision.

After being arrested on Monday, Phoenix, also a regular customer of the sandwich shop, is now charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless danger and criminal weapons possession.

The altercation, which was caught on surveillance cameras – both inside and outside the Queens bodega where it started – shows a war of words that escalates into one blow in seconds and then the brutal death of Milton Storch, 59, an innocent bystander.

Storch was sitting on his walker outside the Rohan Deli at 601 Beach 20 Street in Far Rockaway enjoying the morning sun just after 7 a.m. on Saturday when he was senselessly run over during the street brawl.

The video shows the altercation started at the chip rack in the front of the bodega with another unnamed woman wearing athletic shorts, a black tank top and a bright red wig, pointing and screaming at the smaller Phoenix, who wears a yellow fluorescent onesie, who leans forward as she immediately hands it back.

The video footage has no audio and it’s unclear what the women were arguing about, but police said the two know each other “and they don’t get along”.

Milton Storch, 59, who needs a walker to get around due to a buildup of fat in his legs, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday

In the footage, Phoenix leaves, but is stopped by the other, larger woman. She pulls on the woman’s bag and follows her out of the store.

The video continues outside the corner shop again and shows Storch sitting on his walkway as the two women throw windmill blasts at each other while holding each other’s hair.

During the scuffle, Phoenix appears to be trying to get into her car, but settles to exchange blows with the other woman.

The ensuing frenzy saw the suspect pull off her opponent’s wig as they fight for the black Honda, both throwing haymakers with deadly intent.

When Phoenix finally gets into her car, the other woman, who appears to be the aggressor, circles around to the driver’s side of the car to throw punches through the driver’s side window.

Several men on the side path make futile attempts to break up the women until the driver of the black sedan, Phoenix, starts the car, backs up a bit, and then heads onto the curb where her tormentor is standing.

Storch appears to be looking the other way as pedestrians on the sidewalk disperse and the woman drives down the sidewalk.

He turns his head just in time to see the car wedge him and wedge him between the vehicle and the front of the bodega.

After fatally hitting Storch, Phoenix backed up slowly, stopped at a stop sign and drove off

The woman then reverses, drives back onto the road, stops at a stop sign, and slowly drives away. She is currently wanted by the police.

Storch was taken to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He couldn’t have done much – he couldn’t move fast,” a neighbor Tatiyana Temple told the Daily News. “I’ve watched the video so many times today and I’m like, this is crazy.”

Another man who was also beaten was taken to the same hospital, but he is expected to recover.

Storch, who lived in the area, often hung out in the area and suffered from limited mobility due to a buildup of fat in his legs, his roommate, Jose Rodriguez, told the Daily News. He had to use the walker to get around.

“I thought he was with his girlfriend or something, so I wasn’t too worried,” Rodriguez told the newspaper. “When I found out what had happened, I was frozen.”

Police have questioned the woman wearing the red wig and believe they know who the suspect is, but she has not yet been located or arrested.

“That fight is so intense you feel you had to mow people down?” neighbor Marsha Green told the Daily News. “I hope they catch her. I hope!’

Prior to Phoenix’s arrest Monday, neighbors mourned the loss of Storch, a neighbor who frequented the deli just blocks from his home to buy candy and his favorite Zebra Cakes.

A neighbor said she was shocked by his death.

“I cried because I couldn’t believe it when my husband told me,” she told local news channel Pix11, adding: “That didn’t have to happen to someone who had nothing to do with arguing. To be mowed innocently? I don’t know.’

Another neighbor, Tatiyana Temple, who lives near the sandwich shop, told The Daily News: “People are just crazy and evil — like, what in your head tells you to get in your car and run over someone?”

Aside from claiming Storch’s life, the incident also saw a 36-year-old man injured, with injuries to his back, officials said. The intended target, which could be seen in the images of the fight with the suspect, was meanwhile unharmed.

Phoenix’s arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Monday night.