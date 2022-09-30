Woman who POTTY TRAINED her daughter at EIGHT WEEKS OLD says haters called it ‘abusive’

A woman who potty-trained her daughter when she was just eight weeks has revealed trolls call her “abusive” for it, but has insisted it’s a better way of life, both for her and her daughter.

Alexis Abdelaziz, 26, from California, began potty training her little girl Aya, now five months old, when she was just two months old and praised the parenting technique.

After seeing other parents potty training their babies on social media, Alexis decided to give it a try.

Alexis Abdelaziz, 26, of California, ditched diapers and potty-trained her daughter Aya when she was just eight weeks old.

The mother of one used the elimination method of communication, which is based on the idea that children will signal when they need to use the bathroom.

Aya, who is now five months old, has been constantly waving to her mother to signal that she needs to use the bathroom.

Most children begin to learn to use the toilet between 18 and 24 months of age, however, many can begin to use the toilet as early as three years in some cases.

According to Mayo ClinicIf parents start potty training their children too early, it may take longer to learn.

Despite the recommended age for throwing out diapers, Alexis has sworn by her parenting technique.

He used something called the elimination communication technique, which is based on the idea that children will use sign language to tell parents when they need to use the bathroom.

The mother of one has been consistently and successfully potty training her baby, who now uses baby sign language to signal when he needs to go to the bathroom.

Alexis, who is a physical therapy assistant, said in an essay for news week: ‘I had seen parents try toilet training from a very young age, even before I was pregnant, and I always wanted to try it.

“When I got pregnant I had completely forgotten about it and then a couple of months into having her I just randomly remembered it and started doing research and it all lined up with the method, it just made sense.”

Alexis decided to test the technique by placing Aya on top of a bucket.

Although at first he thought the process would be overwhelming, he soon discovered that it was much simpler than he initially thought.

Alexis said she was nervous when she first tried the technique, but her nerves soon melted away when Aya used the bathroom the first time Alexis tried it on her.

And when her baby peed in the bucket, Alexis was shocked and knew she had to dive into the training method.

How Alexis potty trained her baby: What is the method of elimination communication? Elimination communication involves finding the child’s cue, which could be showing a card, making a symbol, or making a noise.

Then parents can place their babies on the toilet and the baby will use the toilet.

The method is based on the idea that children will signal when they need to use the bathroom.

And since then, the mom of one has been constantly training her little one.

Alexis even said that “she hasn’t stopped even once.”

“Every day she becomes more consistent with him and understands him better,” he said.

Alexis takes her daughter to the bathroom four times a day; her when she wakes up, after you feed her, before she leaves the house, and before she goes to bed.

To pick up Aya’s cues, Alexis taught her to physically signal by waving her hand to indicate when she needs to use the bathroom.

Alexis even said that Aya has used the signal on her own before, but usually signals to her mother once Alexis waves her hand.

Although Alexis (pictured with her husband Adnan) has hailed the removal communication as a miracle, trolls have criticized the mother-of-one for the technique, calling it “abusive.”

The mother of one frequently posts ‘potty training vlogs’ for her 24,000+ followers on TikTok and wants to show that Aya is happiest when she’s not ‘sitting on poo’

Poop in the potty! The Diaper-Avoiding Baby Potty Training Schedule 8 AM: Breakfast and time to go to the bathroom

12:00: Lunch and toilet

4 PM: Dinner and time to go to the bathroom

5:00 p.m.: time to go to the bathroom

6:30 p.m.: Feeding, bathing, and potty time

7:15 pm: last night go to the bathroom before bed

“Usually I ask her if she needs to go to the bathroom and show her a bathroom card and then take her to the bathroom,” she said.

Although Alexis has praised the deletion communication as a miracle, trolls have criticized the mother-of-one for the technique, with some calling her “abusive” and saying she is pushing her daughter to grow up quickly and calling the method “unhygienic.” . ‘

Despite the hateful comments, Alexis still uses the technique to raise Aya and said the key to training her baby has been consistency.

“If I take her to the bathroom for a whole day and I don’t show her the card or signal her, I’m sure she will miss her schedule and her understanding,” she added.

“Just because it’s so small, consistency is the most important thing.”

The mother of one frequently posts ‘potty training vlogs’ to her over 24,000 followers on tik tokand wants people to understand that she’s not using the communication method to save money on diapers or make sure her baby is potty trained before everyone else, but to show that Aya is happier when she’s not “sitting on poo.”