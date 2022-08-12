Woman who married a man born with no jaw says people accuse her of FAKING her feelings for him

A woman who married a man who had half his face missing due to an extremely rare condition that left him with a jaw loss has now revealed that internet trolls often accuse her of faking her feelings for her husband to get the attention of others.

Joseph, 41, and Vania, 39, Williams, from Chicago tied the knot in 2020, and although the two are madly in love, their relationship has not been smooth sailing as they often face backlash from strangers who have a lot to say about Joseph’s condition.

Joseph was born with an extremely rare condition called otofacial syndrome, which left him without a jaw or chin.

After dealing with bullying and hatred throughout his life, Joseph found dating difficult because he struggled with “low self-esteem and feeling worthless.”

However, Joseph soon found love with Vania in 2019 and started to believe in himself.

Vania, who “never dated anyone with a disability” before meeting Joseph, didn’t understand how their relationship could work when she first met him.

If people questioned their relationship, the 39-year-old would often lie and tell others that the two were “just friends” because she was “ashamed” and “ashamed.”

“Getting to know Joe over time made me stop seeing his face, I just saw his mind, his personality,” Vania said.

A year after meeting, the two, who communicate through their phones and sign language, say their relationship is about love and nothing else.

Joseph has described the hatred they receive as “unnerving,” noting that people often say that Vania “can’t kiss him” or “cheat him.”

Others wonder how the two could have sex and even go so far as to ‘fake’ [their] marriage for attention.’

“When we go out together, it’s really just staring, people sometimes pick up their phones to film or take pictures, but they never say anything, they just stare,” Vania added.

However, Joseph sees the hatred “as clear as the day” and wishes that people would “just ask him what happened” rather than act “ignorantly.”

The couple’s family has been supportive from the start, but Vania’s mother was concerned because she thought her daughter Joseph would have to provide 24/7 care.

What is the exceptionally rare lifelong condition in which children are born without a jaw? Otofacial syndrome is a rare birth defect in which a person is born without a lower jaw and without a chin.

In almost all cases, the child does not survive because it cannot breathe and eat properly.

Even in reconstructive surgery, the tongue is extremely underdeveloped, often making it impossible to breathe and swallow without assistance.

The first challenge for survival is assisted breathing and tubal feeding.

This is a lifelong affair, generally requiring the patient to spend most of the time under direct hospital care

According to Rarediseas.org the number of people born with otofacial syndrome is between 1 per 50,000 births and 1 per 250,000 births.

Joseph, unsure of the cause of the syndrome, communicates through sign language, gestures, taking notes, and using his phone.

He eats through mixed food and passes it through a tube in his stomach.

Joseph said, “I have a tube in my neck called a windpipe that helps me breathe.

“And I learned sign language when I was two years old to help me communicate.

“Since then, however, I’ve also found other ways to help me communicate, such as taking notes and typing into my phone.

“When I was only a few days old, I was taken from Illinois, where I was born, to Chicago for multiple surgeries.

“I had a bone and skin graft when they tried to build me a jaw, but as I grew, my body rejected it and it wasn’t successful.

“And I was also put up for adoption, so I got to know my adopted family.

“Growing up was difficult and being born that way gave me a lot of problems, but I tried not to let it affect me.

‘I can’t eat, speak or even breathe properly.

“I have a tube in my stomach that I can put mixed food in, but this means I’ve never tasted food.”

And while the family would need constant care, they soon regained consciousness when they saw how “independent” Joseph was.

‘[Joseph] doesn’t need my help with anything,” Vania added.

Despite the countless hate messages and constant stares, the couple says their relationship is about love and nothing else.