Woman who LIVES in her Honda Civic becomes a viral TikTok star

A woman has gone viral after choosing to live in her car during the housing crisis and has documented every aspect of her life in a Honda Civic.

Nikita Crump, from North Carolina, nam TikTok to document her life in her car, revealing that she chose to become homeless when she found herself struggling to pay rent on time, skipping meals and working two jobs to make ends meet.

The North Carolina native found herself paying rent late, earning barley enough to survive, and constant “stress over money,” so she decided to get in her car to avoid pushing herself into an even further financial crisis. .

She revealed that she could not afford to pay her rent, despite holding two jobs amid the upturn in the economy and inflation at historically high levels.

The TikToker revealed she had showered at gyms and showed herself in Planet Fitness’ bathroom, adding that she carried her toiletries in from her car.

“By definition, I’ve been homeless for most of my adult life,” she revealed in a candid TikTok video, which has been viewed more than two million times. ‘I even lived in my car for a short while. So I’m not that unfamiliar with awkward situations and being homeless.

Nikita worked at department store TJMAXX and helped tend to butterflies and found herself “eating those $1.29 packs of ramen regularly, if at all.”

Nikita’s life slowly slipped away and she was forced to forgo experiences with her friends in order to save money, so she decided to get into her car.

“I couldn’t afford to go out to dinner with friends and eat cheaply,” she said. “I skipped meals to save money and slowly and steadily got into debt.

Amid her financial troubles, Nikita revealed she chose to ‘cut back’ [her] largest bill.’

The North Carolina native got into her car in October 2019 and has been traveling around the country in her Honda Civic ever since.

In many revealing videos, she talked about the various adjustments she made to her new lifestyle and described to her more than a million followers how she lives on wheels.

“These are things in my car that just make sense for homeless life,” she said.

Nikita added that she uses window coverings made of refelctix insulation and black fabric just to be safe

Nikita revealed that she uses google maps to find a safe place to park her car and sleep at night; she said she uses the satellite view to find a ‘nice’ neighborhood to sleep in

The North Carolina native, whose full-time job is now TikTok, also shared that she showers at her gym and showed how she grabbed her toiletries from her car before heading to Planet Fitness.

Nikita has turned her car into the perfect home on wheels, fully equipped with storage cubes in her trunk that hold her clothes and other essentials, portable chargers and fans.

And with rents rising at an unprecedented rate, Nikita is just one of many who have fallen victim to the housing crisis.

With the country slipping into recession after its second consecutive quarter of negative growth, many, like Nikita, are struggling to keep up with the reverse economy and inflation.

Despite the cost of living in North Carolina being about four percent lower than other cities in the US, inflation has rocketed the prices of basic goods, including the prices of meat and poultry, which rose 10.4 percent, grains by 15. .1 percent , and fruits and vegetables, an increase of 8.1 percent.

Gas prices are another point of pressure for many people across the country, up nearly 60 percent in the past year, with the cost of airfare rising more than 34 percent and the price of used cars rising more than 7 percent. .

Clothing costs are up 5.2 percent, total shelter costs are up 5.5 percent and delivery services are up 14.4 percent.

TikTok users filled her comment section with words of support and encouragement, while others expressed their concerns

And while North Carolina is reportedly one of the states with the lowest cost of living, the state has suffered the effects of the housing crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, North Carolina has an average of 9,280 people homeless on any given day.

TikTok users have expressed concern for the North Carolina resident and have also tried to support her by empathizing with Nikita.

One user said, “This looks so lonely.”

“Hotel Civic,” joked another user.

“A while back my wife and I were in the same situation where you don’t voluntarily find yourself. And still struggling to build our house. We love that you’re careful,” said a third user.