Woman who lived in the house where Anne Heche’s car ran into, reacts to the death of the actress

The woman who narrowly escaped death after Anne Heche’s car plowed into her home and started a fire that destroyed her home and belongings, sent a heartfelt message to the late actress’s family and friends.

Despite her own losses, Lynne Mishele expressed her grief on her Instagram page a few hours after it was confirmed that Heche had been taken off a ventilator for brain injuries caused by smoke inhalation.

“The news of Anne Heche’s death is devastating. Her family and her friends and especially her children have suffered a really great loss and my heart goes out for them,” she said. “This whole situation is tragic and there are really no words for it. I send love to all involved.’

The previous day, Mishele thanked her supporters in a video on the GoFundMe page created on her behalf by neighbors and the owners of the house.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lynne Mishele who is still recovering and trying to figure it out from top to bottom, but I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone from all over the world for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown the show last week.

Lynne Mishele, who rented the house, was fortunately in another part of the house when the crash happened and escaped unharmed

Heche’s blue Mini Clubman is believed to have been moving at a very high speed at the time of the impact

Firefighters make their way through the charred rubble of Lynne Mishele’s home after successfully extinguishing the blaze

Devastation is seen at Lynne’s home after actress Anne Heche plowed 30 feet into the property at high speed while driving a Mini

“With the help of the fire department, she was able to retrieve some damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone,” according to the GoFundMe

The dogs of Mishele, Reuben and Bree, were also fortunately unharmed from the crash

“It’s obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing, so eventually I’ll try to reach out to everyone and read everyone’s comments, but thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

‘It’s really overwhelming. You have really impacted my life in a very profound way, so thank you so much to everyone and I will keep you posted.”

Lynne introduced her two adorable dogs and turtle, Marley, who is currently staying with a friend.

“Here’s Rueben and Bree and they want to say a big thank you for the encouragement.”

In less than a week, Mishele has received more than $150,000 from more than three thousand donations on the GoFundMe page.

Prior to the horrific crash, Mishele, who had helped her dog heal from cancer.

Jennifer Durand, the owner of the home, and her husband co-founded the GoFundMe to support their friend and tenant who will “give her entire life of belongings, mementos, all the equipment for her business, including her laptop and iPad, all her clothing and lost basic necessities. , and all household items. With the help of the fire department, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.’

The page describes how Mishele, who is referred to as a “kind and generous person,” narrowly escaped death after the horrific crash, but was forced to watch as her property collapsed amid the brutal conflagration.

Homeowner Jennifer Durand (pictured right) stands across the street from her home, looking dazed and confused after the crash

Mishele tries to save what she could after the fire was put out

An interior shot shows the Mini Clubman’s airbag deflated, along with most of the decor burned after the crash

Photos and videos showed her dazed behind the wheel after the initial crash, while a witness captured her with a red-capped bottle in her car. It’s not clear what was in the container, but it looked like a vodka bottle

Firefighters enter the property as large clouds of smoke rise from the crash site at high speed

One can see Heche being removed from the scene on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance

A GoFundMe page set up for Lynne Mishele, pictured here on her Facebook page, has raised more than $50,000 in less than two days

Misele’s neighbor. Lynne Bernstein. told People Magazine that her friend was “extremely lucky” to survive. She added, “Just like the dogs and her tortoise.”

Bernstein said Mishele was fortunately in a different part of the house than where the crash occurred. Describing her initial reaction to the crash, she said, “I don’t think she understood what was going on.

‘ She said, ‘What happened? What happened?” Bernstein also said Heche’s car went “almost all the way through” the house and caught fire “almost immediately.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Mishele is the founder of Creative Organization, a company that helps organize “your home, your office and your life. We help you simplify everything!’

She describes herself as an ‘effective organizing professional with expertise in creatively approaching organizational issues.

‘An innovative organizer with a proven track record of setting up successful systems for each individual customer.’

Mishele says on her LinkedIn page that she founded the company in 1993. Before that, she worked as a travel director at Citigroup and as a marketing associate for Sony Pictures.

The entrepreneur is a graduate of the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

Mishele regularly posts self-help videos on her Instagram page. A few days before the accident that destroyed her home, she posted a video entitled, “Leave no burden on your loved ones.”

In the video, she encouraged her followers not to leave items to loved ones after their death without first asking them if they want the items.